Rex Flippin
Rex Allen Flippin was born at the family home in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Paul Garnet Flippin and Eva Murrell (Anglin) Flippin on September 6, 1932. He died at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his family. He married Jo Ann Garrison on March 5, 1951, at...
Gaylon Dale Hume
Gaylon Dale Hume, age 77, of Sulphur Bluff, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Paul Newby officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Kunkle, Rylie Kunkle, Blake Hume, Jeff Stevens, Jason Brown, and Jared Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Hume. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Sulphur Springs celebrates employees years of service
The Sulphur Springs city council awarded city staff with pins for their years of service at last night’s regular January meeting. Tory Niewiadomski, assistant city manager & community development director. Bruce Miller, SSFD. FIFTEEN YEARS. John Lambert, SSFD. Joseph Evans, SSFD. TWENTY YEARS. Chief David James, SSFD. TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.
Underwriters Sought For Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.
11 City Employees Recognized For Service
Sulphur Springs City Council during the regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, took time to recognize 11 employees for their service to the city. Mayor Doug Moore presented service pins to city employees who’ve hit new 5-year milestones this year. “When I first got on this council, I didn’t...
Bennie Louis Frye Henry
Funeral services for Bennie Louis Frye Henry, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Schoenrock and Dr. John Mark Henry assisting. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Springhill, LA with Ryan Henry, Stephen Henry, Richard Hatcher and Blaine Middleton serving as pallbearers.
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter Joins Lamar National Bank Board
Paris, Texas – Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for nineteen years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, the Minnesota Twins inducted Torii into the Twins Hall of Fame.
What’s In Store For 2023?
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. With the new year you may be interested in being healthier, but what does healthy mean? The word healthy can be hard to define because there are many factors that contribute to one’s health. So let’s start with a few basics:
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
Man Jailed For Second Time In 2 Weeks
A 27-year-old rural Sulphur Springs man was jailed this week for the second time in 2 weeks on a felony charge. Morgan Lane Brown was taken into custody at his County Road 4769 residence for the second time in just under 2 weeks at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Michael Chang and Aaron Chaney were notified by Sgt. Todd Evans of a felony warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on a retaliation charge. The deputies found Brown standing on his CR 4769 porch and took him into custody and transported him to the county jail Tuesday afternoon.
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum
It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
Candy Hall
Candy was born to adoring parents, James and Barbara Crenshaw, as well as brother, Michael, on February 21, 1972. Sister, Alisha followed four years later. Growing up, Candy, along with her mother, loved to sing and play piano in church. Candy married Timmy Hall on September 23, 1990 in Mt....
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
County, District Officials Take Oath Of Office For Another Term
County and district officials who were reelected in November 2022 in Hopkins County took the oath of office for another term Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023, during a swearing in ceremony conducted in the second floor courtroom at Hopkins County Courthouse. All local nine candidates were unchallenged in their bids...
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Body Arrests There are 131 inmates in jail with 116 males and 15 females. Since...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Jan. 3, 2023
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, presented to the City Council, in a Memorandum as well as aloud, the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had one workers compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall. We filed...
7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend
Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
