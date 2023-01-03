ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Like Peoria Police, the fire department works to add more women

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s common to assume every firefighter in Peoria is a man, especially with only four women in the department, but the agency is working to change that. Savannah Bushman is a few months into the job. At 24, she’s Peoria’s newest female firefighter....
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire’s ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign ends

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department’s annual fire awareness campaign concluded with some trends showing a downward swing. The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign places wreaths at every fire station in December. When a fire happens, a red bulb is swapped out for a white one.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

More housing rehab grants could be available in Galesburg

The city of Galesburg will apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state's housing rehabilitation program. If awarded, that would provide grants up to $60,000 each for rehabilitation projects for 8 to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes. City Manager Gerald Smith said structural, mechanical, and energy-efficient projects would...
GALESBURG, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local cardiologists encourage community to learn CPR and how to use AED

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local cardiologists and medical leaders say it’s important for the Central Illinois community to know how to properly respond to a cardiac event. Monday night, the sports world held its breath after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. While we’re still working to learn exactly what happened, local […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nalefski announces his bid for Ward 4 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven Nalefski announced that he is running for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council Wednesday. According to a press release, Nalefski is a long-time Bloomington resident and had worked in computer drafting after graduating from the University of Illinois in Industrial Design. He retired from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Fire Department urges people to take CPR and AED classes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After what happened to NFL player Damar Hamlin Monday night the Bloomington Fire Department wants everyone to be prepared in the event of cardiac arrest. They offer CPR, AED and First Aid classes for nonprofits and small civic organizations. But you don’t have to be a part of a group in order to save a life.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County animal shelter at capacity

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity. Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, January 4th

Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Nursing Home sees financial rebound as its census grows

The McLean County Nursing Home has cost county government millions of dollars to run in recent years, and that has had the county's elected leaders concerned. At one point, the county brought in a panel of experts to come up with ways to improve the facility. Several County Board members have suggested the county try to sell the facility.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Normal city manager: Fare-free bus proposal deserves discussion

It could be time to discuss one of the proposals in a 2019 Connect Transit special working group report, says Normal City Manager Pam Reece, because it's an unusual development — an organization asking for less money instead of more. "Connect Transit has contacted us about reducing the town's...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023

(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
URBANA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Cloyd wins appeal to have her name on the Pekin mayoral ballot

Becky Cloyd’s name will be on the April ballot for Pekin mayor after all. A Tazewell County circuit judge on Thursday granted Cloyd’s appeal of last month’s decision by the Pekin Electoral Board to invalidate her nominating petitions. “This is the outcome that we expected,” said Cloyd....
PEKIN, IL

