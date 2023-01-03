Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Like Peoria Police, the fire department works to add more women
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s common to assume every firefighter in Peoria is a man, especially with only four women in the department, but the agency is working to change that. Savannah Bushman is a few months into the job. At 24, she’s Peoria’s newest female firefighter....
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcome minority recruits, aim for women to make up 30% of the force by 2030
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three...
wcbu.org
Woodford County's 102 one-room schoolhouses once provided education for children
When you think of one room schoolhouses, images of Laura Ingalls Wilder's seminal Little House on the Prairie series might come to mind. But in rural areas of Woodford County, the institutions remained the main way for many child to obtain an education well into the 20th century. Karen Fyke...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire’s ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign ends
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department’s annual fire awareness campaign concluded with some trends showing a downward swing. The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign places wreaths at every fire station in December. When a fire happens, a red bulb is swapped out for a white one.
wcbu.org
Q&A: Candidate Benjamin Nicks Jr. wants to have Peoria council conversations
Benjamin Nicks, Jr., pastor of Peoria’s St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, says he wants to become a city council member to serve the people of Peoria and foster conversation. Nicks is one of 10 candidates on the ballot in the April 4 consolidated election for five at-large seats around...
wglt.org
Resiliency allows West Bloomington Revitalization Project to bounce back in 2022
The outgoing board president of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project says the culture of the group helped it come back in 2022 from the pandemic and six feet of sewage in the basement during last year's big Bloomington flood. Kristen Burhman, noting the organization is largely volunteer driven, said they...
tspr.org
More housing rehab grants could be available in Galesburg
The city of Galesburg will apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state's housing rehabilitation program. If awarded, that would provide grants up to $60,000 each for rehabilitation projects for 8 to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes. City Manager Gerald Smith said structural, mechanical, and energy-efficient projects would...
Local cardiologists encourage community to learn CPR and how to use AED
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local cardiologists and medical leaders say it’s important for the Central Illinois community to know how to properly respond to a cardiac event. Monday night, the sports world held its breath after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. While we’re still working to learn exactly what happened, local […]
25newsnow.com
Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
Central Illinois Proud
Nalefski announces his bid for Ward 4 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven Nalefski announced that he is running for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council Wednesday. According to a press release, Nalefski is a long-time Bloomington resident and had worked in computer drafting after graduating from the University of Illinois in Industrial Design. He retired from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Fire Department urges people to take CPR and AED classes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After what happened to NFL player Damar Hamlin Monday night the Bloomington Fire Department wants everyone to be prepared in the event of cardiac arrest. They offer CPR, AED and First Aid classes for nonprofits and small civic organizations. But you don’t have to be a part of a group in order to save a life.
Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County animal shelter at capacity
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity. Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 4th
Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
wglt.org
McLean County Nursing Home sees financial rebound as its census grows
The McLean County Nursing Home has cost county government millions of dollars to run in recent years, and that has had the county's elected leaders concerned. At one point, the county brought in a panel of experts to come up with ways to improve the facility. Several County Board members have suggested the county try to sell the facility.
wglt.org
Normal city manager: Fare-free bus proposal deserves discussion
It could be time to discuss one of the proposals in a 2019 Connect Transit special working group report, says Normal City Manager Pam Reece, because it's an unusual development — an organization asking for less money instead of more. "Connect Transit has contacted us about reducing the town's...
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
wcbu.org
Cloyd wins appeal to have her name on the Pekin mayoral ballot
Becky Cloyd’s name will be on the April ballot for Pekin mayor after all. A Tazewell County circuit judge on Thursday granted Cloyd’s appeal of last month’s decision by the Pekin Electoral Board to invalidate her nominating petitions. “This is the outcome that we expected,” said Cloyd....
