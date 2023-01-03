ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan doctors use new tool for early cancer detection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Usually by the time someone starts having symptoms of lung cancer, their diagnosis is already in an advanced state. Every year, more than 130,000 people die of lung cancer in the U.S. National data suggests 70% of early detection is missed during CT scans. Deborah Squillante...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

MDHHS recognizes first Social Determinants of Health Month in January

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is bringing recognition of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) month in January. MDHHS will host events throughout the month to highlight statewide efforts and offer a virtual SDOH Summit on Jan. 24 through Jan.26. SDOH Month will...
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Learn to manage your blood pressure at no cost

Submitted by National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. If you are living with high blood pressure (HBP) (hypertension), or caring for someone with high blood pressure, consider taking HBP Control, a new virtual workshop presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM). Offered at no cost to participants, the eight-week workshop over Zoom features certified leaders working with a small group in a fun, interactive program to create healthier lives. You will learn how to:
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Michigan: Sixth-lowest amount of sleep for residents, compared to all US states

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan reports the sixth-lowest amount of sleep for residents, compared to all US states. The research, by sleep experts MattressInsider.com analysed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022 to discover the percentage of American adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night on average in each state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Nessel joins new coalition opposing ban on LGBTQ+ discussions in Florida schools

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 17 other attorneys general in voicing their opposition to Florida’s ban on LGBTQ+ discussions in schools. The state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, prohibits lessons concerning gender identity or sexual orientation in classrooms through third grade.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Why year-round school fails to catch on in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow what is known as a year-round or balanced calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from having a shorter summer break that helps them retain learning from the prior school year. About 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Anthony James

Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

3M to stop making PFAS ‘forever chemical.’ Michigan asks, what took so long?

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Global chemical and consumer products maker 3M — which has paid out $2 billion to states in water contamination lawsuits and faces more challenges, including in Michigan — will halt production of PFAS chemicals and eliminate them from its many products by 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?

In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy