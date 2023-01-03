Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan doctors use new tool for early cancer detection
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Usually by the time someone starts having symptoms of lung cancer, their diagnosis is already in an advanced state. Every year, more than 130,000 people die of lung cancer in the U.S. National data suggests 70% of early detection is missed during CT scans. Deborah Squillante...
WNDU
Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
Michigan prepares for post-holiday flu surge
According to the CDC’s latest weekly update, flu activity levels in Michigan were high for two weeks in a row as most of the U.S. is experiencing high or very high flu and flu-like illnesses.
WILX-TV
MDHHS recognizes first Social Determinants of Health Month in January
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is bringing recognition of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) month in January. MDHHS will host events throughout the month to highlight statewide efforts and offer a virtual SDOH Summit on Jan. 24 through Jan.26. SDOH Month will...
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine waiting for lawsuit decision
Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fox17
State highlights potential savings ahead of healthcare application deadline
LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is encouraging residents to save money on healthcare ahead of the Jan. 15 application deadline. The Michigan governor’s office says 112,146 Michiganders signed up for a health plan through Health Insurance Marketplace as of Dec. 7, 2022. “Access to quality, affordable...
themanchestermirror.com
Learn to manage your blood pressure at no cost
Submitted by National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. If you are living with high blood pressure (HBP) (hypertension), or caring for someone with high blood pressure, consider taking HBP Control, a new virtual workshop presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM). Offered at no cost to participants, the eight-week workshop over Zoom features certified leaders working with a small group in a fun, interactive program to create healthier lives. You will learn how to:
whtc.com
Michigan: Sixth-lowest amount of sleep for residents, compared to all US states
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan reports the sixth-lowest amount of sleep for residents, compared to all US states. The research, by sleep experts MattressInsider.com analysed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022 to discover the percentage of American adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night on average in each state.
Fox17
Nessel joins new coalition opposing ban on LGBTQ+ discussions in Florida schools
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 17 other attorneys general in voicing their opposition to Florida’s ban on LGBTQ+ discussions in schools. The state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, prohibits lessons concerning gender identity or sexual orientation in classrooms through third grade.
WILX-TV
Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
Egg-straordinary price hike: Michigan left scrambling for affordable eggs
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Attorney for Oxford victims blasts governmental immunity for protecting negligent employees
Public officials are largely shielded from lawsuits, making it difficult to hold them accountable
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Michigan reports 9,793 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths over past week
The Michigan health department reported 9,793 COVID-19 cases over the past week, an average of 1,399 cases per day. There also were 69 new reported deaths over the past week. Michigan now has a total of 2,998,447 cases and 40,836 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. That includes both confirmed and probable cases.
Detroit News
Why year-round school fails to catch on in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow what is known as a year-round or balanced calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from having a shorter summer break that helps them retain learning from the prior school year. About 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a...
Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully
For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
themanchestermirror.com
3M to stop making PFAS ‘forever chemical.’ Michigan asks, what took so long?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Global chemical and consumer products maker 3M — which has paid out $2 billion to states in water contamination lawsuits and faces more challenges, including in Michigan — will halt production of PFAS chemicals and eliminate them from its many products by 2025.
wdet.org
Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?
In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
