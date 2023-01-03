Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from January 1-7, 2023
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from January 1-7, 2023. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 11 counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union).
Ramapo College Foundation to Honor Three Distinguished Citizens
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The Ramapo College Foundation is pleased to announce that it will honor four individuals for their personal and professional commitment to advance higher education and for their significant service to the Ramapo College community at its Annual Distinguished Citizens Gala scheduled for Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Rockleigh Country Club.
New Jersey Cannabis Advocate Named as Consultant to Build No-Cost Cannabis Technical Assistance Program
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) has selected Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez and her firm, Veridis Quo LLC, as its consultant to develop and launch the NJBAC Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. Gonzalez has been in the forefront of New Jersey’s campaign to...
Monmouth County Park System Invites Gardeners to Take Park in National Seed Swap Day
(ABERDEEN, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System invites local gardeners to take part in National Seed Swap Day from 10:00am-11:00am on Saturday, January 28, at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen. Here are the details:. * Vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds are welcome (no invasive species). *...
Deadline Approaches For The Theater Project's 21st Annual Young Playwrights Competition
The Theater Project, an award-winning professional company and incubator for rising talent, is once again reaching out to creative young people in New Jersey with its 21st annual Young Playwrights Competition. Winners receive cash prizes and see their work performed by professional actors at the Zoom awards ceremony in the spring. The submission deadline to enter the 2023 competition is January 23.
Feature Articles at NJ Stage for December 2022
Here's a look at the original feature articles and columns published by New Jersey Stage from December 1 to December 31, 2022. In addition to these stories, we publish between 50-60 press releases during the week. MUSIC FEATURES. by Bob McGee. After the pandemic subsided early this year, veteran tenor...
2022 Year End Review: NJ Stage Breaks Records For Unique Visitors & Number Of Stories
2022 was a very good year for New Jersey Stage. We finished the year with 700,000 unique visitors; a new high for us as we move towards the million mark. That number is important because we are a regional website covering the arts. There are many websites covering the arts on a national and international level, but only a few for New Jersey. We put a spotlight on the Garden State with arguably the best audience in the area.
Chez Alice Patisserie opens a new location in Downtown Lambertville
(HAMILTON, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Chez Alice Patisserie, a member of Genesis Hospitality, has announced the opening of a second location in Lambertville, NJ, just over the Pennsylvania border from New Hope in Bucks County. They call home a newly renovated storefront on Bridge Street in the heart of Lambertville, next to the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn.
Makin Waves Top 10 2022 Jersey Indie Albums
The Makin Waves Top 10 Jersey Indie Albums of 2022 are from left to right and top to bottom by JT Bowen, The Vansaders, Sean Tobin, The Happy Fits, Lowlight, Williams Honor, Matt O’Ree Band, Katie Henry, Dave Vargo, and Renee Maskin. Here’s a look at what I thought...
Makin Waves Top 10 Jersey Independent Songs of 2022
The Makin Waves Top 10 Jersey Independent Songs of 2022 are by from left to right and top to bottom: Alexander Simone & WHODAT? Live Crew, Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son, Sean Tobin (pictured with his band, the Boardwalk Fire), Eryn, Matt O’Ree Band, Anthony Krizan, JT Bowen, and The Vansaders.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0