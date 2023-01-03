2022 was a very good year for New Jersey Stage. We finished the year with 700,000 unique visitors; a new high for us as we move towards the million mark. That number is important because we are a regional website covering the arts. There are many websites covering the arts on a national and international level, but only a few for New Jersey. We put a spotlight on the Garden State with arguably the best audience in the area.

