Springfield, MA

Gunshot victim found in public parking garage in Springfield on New Year’s Eve

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim located in a Springfield public parking garage on New Year’s Eve died due to his injuries.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, December 31st, officers heard gunshots and saw two men fighting on Bridge Street while conducting traffic control at the parking garage as business establishments were closing.

Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a 25-year-old man from Chicopee was arrested, and a 28-year-old man from Springfield, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to Baystate Medical Center. A firearm was located next to him and another firearm was directly against his waist.

Another gunshot victim was located inside the Bridge Street garage. Officers provided first aid and the adult man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries. A third firearm was located in close proximity to the victim.

If you have any information you can anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip or call the Detective’s Bureau at 413-787-6355. The investigation is being investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit under the direction of Captain Trent Duda in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

