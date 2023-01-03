ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey

Sam Paige releases "On Me"

Sam Paige is a pop singer/songwriter from Edison who isn’t afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve as she does on her latest track, "On Me." In the song, she describes the trials she went through in her past relationship, voicing that blame for the other person's mistakes was always put on her.
