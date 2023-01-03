Read full article on original website
Related
The Hold Steady Release First Single From "The Price of Progress"
(L to R) -- Steve Selvidge (guitar, vocals), Bobby Drake (drums), Franz Nicolay (keyboards, vocals), Craig Finn (vocals, guitar), Tad Kubler (guitar, vocals), Galen Polivka (bass). Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez. The Hold Steady have announced the release of their ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving everywhere on the...
Sam Paige releases "On Me"
Sam Paige is a pop singer/songwriter from Edison who isn’t afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve as she does on her latest track, "On Me." In the song, she describes the trials she went through in her past relationship, voicing that blame for the other person's mistakes was always put on her.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0