Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
AstraZeneca’s preventative COVID treatment likely not effective against XBB.1.5: FDA
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that AstraZeneca’s preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is likely ineffective against the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant due to its similarity to other mutations of the virus that are also not neutralized by the treatment. In a statement, the FDA said it “does not anticipate that Evusheld […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines […]
A new, breakthrough drug designed to aggressively treat Alzheimer’s disease was awarded accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Leqembi — developed by Tokyo-headquartered Eisai — has been shown in trials to slow the cognitive and functional decline of people in the early stages of the illness. The accelerated approval comes amid concerns about the safety and the cost of the drug, previously known as lecanemab. Massachusetts-based Biogen and Eisai will market the medication, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion every two weeks. It’s approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the mild dementia stage...
Healthline
A new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, has received accelerated approval from federal regulators. The approval comes after the medication showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a phase 3 clinical trial. There are reports that three people died while taking the drug during the trial. Some experts have said lecanemab...
neurologylive.com
Marketed as Leqembi, the agent was approved through the accelerated approval pathway and was based on a major study featuring almost 900 patients with early Alzheimer disease. The FDA has approved lecanemab (Eisai), a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to amyloid-ß (Aß) soluble protofibrils, for the treatment of patients with early-stage Alzheimer disease (AD). Marketed as Leqembi, it becomes the second antiamyloid therapy in its class, joining aducanumab (Aduhelm), which earned approval in June 2021 and was developed by Biogen, which also partnered with Eisai on lecanemab's development.1.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
FDA rejects petitions on use of abortion pill mifepristone
The Food and Drug Administration has rejected two petitions on the use of the abortion pill mifepristone. On January 3, the FDA denied the request of Students for Life of America in a December 13 petition asking the FDA to reverse its recent modifications for use of the abortion pill.
studyfinds.org
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Jan. 6, 2023, modern medicine took a major step forward, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for use in patients dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. FDA officials green lit the drug as part of the agency’s Accelerated Approval pathway — a process that gets potential treatments for incurable diseases to the public faster.
curetoday.com
Trial Receives FDA Green Light to Proceed Evaluating EVX-01, Keytruda Combo in Metastatic Melanoma
A phase 2 trial evaluating EVX-01 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma may continue, the FDA said. Evaxion Biotech, a Denmark-based biotechnology company, may procced with a phase 2b clinical trial evaluating EVX-01 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, according to a press release from the company.
endpts.com
Betting on cell memory, AbbVie pays Immunome $30M upfront to further antibody research
AbbVie has tapped Immunome’s discovery platform in a heavily backended partnership and option agreement in a bid to discover 10 antibody-target pairs from three as-yet-unnamed tumor types. AbbVie will pay out $30 million upfront, but more could be on the way for Immunome, according to a joint press release.
Zacks.com
Roche's (RHHBY) Cancer Drug Glofitamab Gets FDA Priority Review
RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for its investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, glofitamab, for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. With the FDA granting...
The FDA is greenlighting the drug Leqembi after it appeared to slow cognitive decline in some early stage Alzheimer’s patients in spite of some potential risks. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has more details about findings from a clinical trial.Jan. 7, 2023.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Perceived cost a barrier to health insurance coverage
Of all of the factors that determine whether a person chooses to obtain health insurance, the single biggest factor is cost, according to a new survey commissioned by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida. In the survey, hundreds of uninsured Florida residents were polled to get a better understanding of...
contagionlive.com
FDA Accepts BLA for Pfizer Meningococcal Vaccine
The company’s vaccine candidate, MenABCWY, which is indicated for adolescents was given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for later this year. The FDA recently announced it had accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Pfizer’s investigational pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY). “We believe our...
