Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
NBC Miami
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
Miami Dolphins’ late-season skid follows a history of disappointing second-half collapses
If the last month is a reminder of anything, it’s that projections are simply that: projections.
Two key Dolphins return to practice. And a quarterback update and a veteran signed
Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb and cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, raising hopes that they might be able to return on Sunday against the visiting Jets after missing the New England game.
NBC Miami
Report: NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
NBC Miami
‘You Won the Game of Life': Damar Hamlin Receives Positive Update From Doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
NBC Miami
Who Are the Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023?
Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new group of NFL players and personnel will soon be enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the 15 player finalists who made the cut...
NBC Miami
Damar Hamlin Jersey Sales Skyrocket, Proceeds Go to Toy Drive
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is in high demand and the proceeds are going toward a good cause. The 24-year-old, who suffered from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Bengals, reportedly has one of the highest-selling jerseys on Fanatics of "any sport, not just the NFL." The...
Jim Harbaugh: ‘I expect’ to return to Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh said Thursday he expects to return as Michigan’s head coach in 2023 via a statement released through the
NBC Miami
Joe Burrow: Bengals Support Whatever Bills Want to Do With Postponed Game
Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo...
Comments / 0