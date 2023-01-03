Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions open Alvarado tournament with 3-0 win over 5A Saginaw
ALVARADO – The Brownwood Lady Lions improved to 2-0 on the young season as they opened the Alvarado tournament Thursday morning with a 3-0 victory over Class 5A Saginaw. Scoring goals for the Lady Lions were Ataleigh Constancio, Molly Oliver, and Kennedi Johnson on a penalty kick. Constancio’s goal was a header following a free kick by Ibis Alvarado.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer kicks off campaign with 3-0 home triumph over Burnet
With 18 members, including 11 seniors, back from last year’s 8-12-2 bi-district championship squad, the Brownwood Lions wasted little time sending a message that they’re determined for greater successes during head coach Michael Westerman’s second season. The Lions kicked off their 2023 soccer campaign Tuesday night at...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions handed 82-51 road loss by Coleman
COLEMAN – The Brownwood Lions dipped to 10-9 on the season with an 82-51 road loss against the Class 2A Coleman Bluecats Tuesday night. Brownwood trailed Coleman (9-6) by a 22-12 count after one quarter, 41-22 at halftime, and 61-37 heading into the fourth period. The Lions received 20...
brownwoodnews.com
Brittany Sutton joins HPU athletic training staff
The Howard Payne University athletic training department on Wednesday announced the addition of Brittany Sutton to the HPU athletic training staff. Brittany Sutton, a 2022 graduate of HPU’s athletic training program, joins the HPU athletic staff after working for Shannon Neuro Rehabilitation as a therapy tech this past semester.
brownwoodnews.com
10 local players earn Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football honors
Ten local six-man standouts were named to the recently released Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football teams. In Class A Division I, May’s Damian Salinas was tabbed a first-team linebacker, Bryson Guerrero earned second-team kicker honors, and Braden Steele received honorable mention in the secondary. In the Class 2A...
brownwoodnews.com
Howard Payne AD Hunter Sims hired as offensive line coach at Houston Baptist
According to a post on the Facebook page of former Howard Payne and current Houston Christian University football coach Braxton Harris, HPU Athletic Director Hunter Sims has been hired as the new offensive line coach at HBU. More information on this story to come.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director
Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield’s decision to leave Bangs for Austin’s Brentwood Christian came down to family
BANGS – After seven football seasons in Brown County – two at Brownwood and the last five at Bangs – Kyle Maxfield is moving on as he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Brentwood Christian in Austin. “It’s always tough to leave...
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield stepping down at Bangs, search for new football coach underway
Bangs ISD issued the following press release Monday evening:. Bangs ISD is announcing it will begin a search for its next Athletic Director, as current AD Kyle Maxfield has accepted a position that takes him closer to family. Bangs ISD is grateful for Coach Maxfield’s service to the district and its students. The district and its athletic programs are in great standing due to his exemplary leadership over the past five years. The search for the next athletic director will begin immediately, and the district would like to have a final candidate by February.
brownwoodnews.com
Heart of Texas New Horizons Band, hosted by HPU, offers class for beginners
A new class for beginning musicians will be held this spring by the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band (HOTNHB), offered by Howard Payne University’s School of Music and Fine Arts. Participation in the popular program, now entering its third year, is open to senior adults, and no previous musical experience is required.
brownwoodnews.com
Roxie Walton Brown
Ms. Roxie Walton Brown, 70 years old, passed away December 28, 2022 at her home in Brownwood, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Faith Community Church. Visitation will be held Friday January 6, 2023 at Brownwood Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas Art Exhibit announces jazz concert Feb. 10
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is slated to be open to the public February 5-11th at the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood with the addition of a jazz quartet concert on Friday, February 10th. “We had amazing feedback on our classical music concert last year,” Stars Committee Chairwoman...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Lost treasure – Free history day trip
A little over an hour’s drive from Brownwood can take you to the ruins of the Presidio San Saba along the banks of the lovely San Saba River. To me, this is one of the most fascinating places in Texas history. Here you’ll find some stories, and maybe a few tall tales as well: Spanish conquistadors, monks and priests, Comanche and Apache wars, frontier character Jim Bowie and friends in an epic battle with natives and, I believe most importantly, tales of lost treasure.
brownwoodnews.com
Catalina Cervantes Caro
Catalina Cervantes Caro, age 98, of Brownwood went to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life for Catalina will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood (1914 Indian Creek Rd. Brownwood, Texas 76801).
brownwoodnews.com
Stars of Texas presenting $500 Dr. Joyce R. Wilson Student Award this year
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit recently posted the following on its Facebook page:. While we are absolutely excited to see the art submissions from so many amazing Texas artists, the Stars Exhibit is proud to offer one local Brown County student a chance to have one of their works displayed in the exhibit, and win $500.
brownwoodnews.com
Billy Jack Rankin
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
brownwoodnews.com
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Wayland Hood
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63 passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery. Wayland was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959 in Comanche, TX to Douglas and...
brownwoodnews.com
VFW Fish Fry Jan. 6 to benefit Brown County Youth Fair
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for the Brown County between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early...
brownwoodnews.com
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell, age 87, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Comments / 0