The Oregon Ducks scored another addition through the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon, getting a commitment from former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle. Soelle played four seasons with the Sun Devils, appearing in 23 total games and racking up 53 total tackles. Thanks to a redshirt year and the COVID season, Soelle has two years of eligibility remaining. Soelle is the sixth transfer for the Ducks, joining LB Jestin Jacobs (Iowa), WRs Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy), CB Khyree Jackson (Alabama), and OLs Junior Angilau. and Ajani Cornelius Going forward, it seems that we will likely start to see more players start to transfer out of Oregon, rather than commit to the Ducks. At the moment, Oregon has 94 scholarships and is way over the limit. Connor Soelle’s Transfer Portal Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/cmsoelle/status/1612225518413451264Collegiate StatsArizona State 2019: 2 Games | 2 tackles 2020: 2 Games | 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery 2021: 7 Games | 16 tackles, 1 TFL 2022: 12 Games | 30 tackles, 1 TFLVitals Height 6-foot-1 Weight 195 pounds Hometown Scottsdale, AZ Projected Position Linebacker Class 2019 Former Recruiting Profile Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 86 AZ LB 247Sports Composite 3 0.8593 AZ LB Rivals 3 5.6 AZ LB ESPN 3 76 AZ LB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A AZ LB Highlightshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acx-9YsTF3c11

EUGENE, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO