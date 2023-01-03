The Oregon Ducks scored another addition through the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon, getting a commitment from former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle.
Soelle played four seasons with the Sun Devils, appearing in 23 total games and racking up 53 total tackles. Thanks to a redshirt year and the COVID season, Soelle has two years of eligibility remaining.
Soelle is the sixth transfer for the Ducks, joining LB Jestin Jacobs (Iowa), WRs Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy), CB Khyree Jackson (Alabama), and OLs Junior Angilau. and Ajani Cornelius
Going forward, it seems that we will likely start to see more players start to transfer out of Oregon, rather than commit to the Ducks. At the moment, Oregon has 94 scholarships and is way over the limit.
Connor Soelle’s Transfer Portal Profile
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/cmsoelle/status/1612225518413451264Collegiate StatsArizona State
2019: 2 Games | 2 tackles
2020: 2 Games | 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
2021: 7 Games | 16 tackles, 1 TFL
2022: 12 Games | 30 tackles, 1 TFLVitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
195 pounds
Hometown
Scottsdale, AZ
Projected Position
Linebacker
Class
2019
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
86
AZ
LB
247Sports Composite
3
0.8593
AZ
LB
Rivals
3
5.6
AZ
LB
ESPN
3
76
AZ
LB
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
AZ
LB
Highlightshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acx-9YsTF3c11
Comments / 0