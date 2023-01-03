Read full article on original website
Susan Miller
2d ago
Supporting the bad behavior of a couple of teenagers is going to make the problem worse. Just this just reads like another lead in to the BS we had in 2020. Shame on the adults pretending this is all the cops fault. It's the your fault.
8
Rick Hardesty
1d ago
and we wonder why society is so messed up today damn kids got no respect think they can do whatever want
4
just stop
2d ago
Those two little brats should learn to not get violent with off-duty cops.
6
