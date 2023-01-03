Read full article on original website
Boil Advisories for Garden Plain & Norwich Cancelled
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisories for the City of Norwich in Kingman County and the City of Garden Plain in Kingman County. The advisory for Norwich was issued because of a line break leading to low water pressure in the distribution system, risking contamination. The Garden Plain advisory was issued because of an equipment malfunction.
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies
Former Kansas Attorney General and Wichita native Robert Stephan has died at the age of 89. Stephan served as attorney general from 1979 to 1995, serving four terms. He emphasized consumer protection and helped to create a victims’ rights amendment to the Kansas Constitution. The current attorney general, Derek...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office now investigating disturbance at Wichita skating rink
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a disturbance at a south Wichita skating rink that led to the arrests of two teenagers and accusations of excessive force against two off-duty police officers who were providing security. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on charges...
Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens
Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
Police investigating child kidnappings in east Wichita
Police have a 21-year-old man in custody after two kidnapping incidents in east Wichita. Wichita police officer Chad Ditch said a teenage girl was abducted Wednesday afternoon in the 6600 block of East Boston. The girl was taken into a car and a man tried to sexually assault her. The girl was released a short time later and she reported the incident to a family member.
Crews respond to south Wichita mobile home fire
Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a mobile home fire in south Wichita this morning. Crews were called to a home in the 2100 block of West MacArthur, just east of Meridian, shortly after 6 a.m. Two were people were able to get out of the home and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Wichita man charged in shooting deaths of two people
A Wichita man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people and left two others injured. 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $1.5 million. The case will be back in court on January 23rd.
Boil Water Advisory issued for Sharon
A boil water advisory is now in place for Sharon, Kansas. The advisory was issued Thursday morning after a drop in pressure, which created the possibility for contamination. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
