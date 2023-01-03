Read full article on original website
A Special Visit for Mrs. Warenski
Mrs. Warenski and her class welcomed a special visitor recently, State Superintendent of Schools, Sydnee Dickson. Mrs. Dickson visited the class and brought a special gift to Mrs. Warenski to thank her for being the great teacher that she is. Mrs. Warenski was the runner up for the Utah Teacher of the Year award and we are so grateful for her wonderful influence at East Meadows. Congratulations Mrs. Warenski!
Welcome Back- School Resumes on January 4th
We hope you all had a fun and safe holiday break. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back on Wednesday, January 4th.
Get To Know...Ms. Wilson
Ms. Wilson is our Dean of Students and WE LOVE HER! The Dean of Students is a busy job! Ms. Wilson has administrative duties, mentors teachers, facilitates training, assesses students, and takes care of everything in-between. Something unique about Ms. Wilson is that she DISLIKES peanut butter.
Principal Message
Happy New Year!!!! I hope everyone had a great Christmas Break filled with family, sleeping in, and yummy food. I am so excited to be here at Park Elementary. It was definitely a surprise to have such a big change happen for all of us, but I welcome this opportunity to be a part of this great community and school. Park Elementary has a history filled with amazing students, teachers and families and I am honored to be here and to continue its legacy.
Term 2 Super Knights
Being elected a Super Knight is a unique and rare honor. The following students were chosen by the faculty and staff students that exemplify what it means to be a Knight by demonstrating how to be "Responsible Citizens, Successful Learners, and Effective Communicators." Congratulations and thank you for making our school a great place to be!
Larsen Students Sing at Legacy House
Before Christmas break, Larsen students walked over to Legacy House and sang some Christmas carols to them. It was a very cold walk but it sure brought some Christmas cheer to the residents there!
Orchard Hills Elementary Students Made Beautiful Quilts for the Nebo Pantry – Answer to Wednesday Challenge
The second-grade students at Orchard Hills Elementary in Santaquin all worked together to tie these beautiful quilts for the Nebo Pantry. Social worker, Annie Mason said, “I'm so grateful for this thoughtful gift and to the teachers who make this possible: Jenni Coon, Kathy Kelly, Kristen Grimshaw, and Lyndee Holyoak.”
Polar Express Day at Art City Elementary School
Most of the students and staff wore p.j.'s on the last day of school before the Christmas break. There were class parties and what looked like an actual train in a couple of classes. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #Christmas #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol...
Mrs. Clark Named "Rookie Principal of the Year" 2023
Our own Mrs. Clark was named "Rookie Principal of the Year 2023" for Nebo School District. This award is given to principals that are in their first 3 years as an elementary principal. She was nominated by her peers for this award. Mrs. Clark will represent Nebo School District and submit applications to the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals (UAESP).
All Aboard the Polar Express
First grade students at East Meadows created their very own Polar Express train cars and traveled through the school on their way to the North Pole. Each boxcar was personally created and reflected the personality of the child. Students had to turn in their special Polar Express Ticket, given only to good girls and boys. This is such a fun annual event for students and staff.
Three-D Art in School
Mrs. Anderson’s class did a fun 3-D art project with Mrs. Gervais today. The students all made a steamy mug of hot cocoa. It’s perfect on a cold winter’s day. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ArtInSchool #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher.
Stand Strong Students
Students at Art City Elementary earn Eagle Bucks for doing well in class, specialties and during recess times. These students chose to use their Eagle Bucks to be on the web page. Great job!
Congrats, Mr. Richins!
We really have the best principal in Mr. Richins! He does so much for our students, teachers, and community. Congratulations, Mr. Richins!. "Each of these Nebo principals were nominated by their peers for each award. These principals will represent Nebo School District and submit applications to the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals (UAESP). Sierra Bonita Principal Garrett Andersen said, “It is always a great opportunity to award these honors each year and to be able to recognize the great things our Nebo principals do each and every day.”
3rd grade Robot activity
Mrs Smith's third grade class was able to do a STEM activity with Mrs Liddle before Christmas working with robots. They had so much fun programming the robots and showing Mr Argyle how the robots worked. #applevalleyelementary#homeofthesilverfox#neboschooldistrict#utahedu#thankyourteachers#STEM#robots#weloveourstudents.
DFHS Choir, Band and Orchestra Perform for Students
Thank you to Diamond Fork choir, band and orchestra for coming to perform for our students. It was a spectacular performance of fun Christmas music!
