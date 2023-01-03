West Philly man shot outside his home before thief drives off in muscle car

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) -- Police are looking for a carjacker who shot a man in West Philadelphia on Monday night and drove away with his high-end muscle car.

Around 11:30 p.m., near 54th and Spring streets, Chief Inspector Scott Small said, someone shot a 23-year-old man near his home. Several witnesses heard it happen.

"When the witnesses looked out, they saw the victim laying on the highway. And they saw the victim's vehicle, which is a newer model Dodge Charger Hellcat, being driven from the scene," Small said.

The victim is in critical condition in the hospital.

His car is distinctive. Black with red stripes, it has a Hemi V8 engine. Similar models can reach speeds of 125 mph or more.