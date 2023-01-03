ROSEVILLE, OAKDALE AND WOODBURY, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a seven-building industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in suburban Twin Cities for an undisclosed price. Five of the buildings are located in Oakdale, while one is in Woodbury and one is in Roseville. The portfolio is 96 percent leased to 18 tenants. Colin Ryan, David Berglund and Erin Fitzgerald of JLL represented the seller, Link Logistics, and procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners. Matthew Schoenfeldt, Scott Loving and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged acquisition financing.

WOODBURY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO