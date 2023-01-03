Read full article on original website
Flaherty & Collins Unveils Plans for Four Affordable Housing Construction Projects in Indiana, Missouri
INDIANA AND MISSOURI — Flaherty & Collins Properties has unveiled plans for four affordable housing construction projects in Indiana and Missouri. Representing a total of $80 million in costs, the projects all involve renovations or adaptive reuse. Jazz Hill is a $35 million project that will preserve 11 buildings...
Sunrise Brands Leases 446,000 SF Distribution Facility at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in California
TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Sunrise Brands, a designer, producer, distributor and retailer of branded and private-label apparel, has signed a full-building pre-lease for an industrial distribution facility at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Tejon Ranch. A joint venture partnership between Tejon Ranch Co. and Majestic Realty Co. owns the asset.
JLL Arranges Sale of 376,218 SF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Twin Cities
ROSEVILLE, OAKDALE AND WOODBURY, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a seven-building industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in suburban Twin Cities for an undisclosed price. Five of the buildings are located in Oakdale, while one is in Woodbury and one is in Roseville. The portfolio is 96 percent leased to 18 tenants. Colin Ryan, David Berglund and Erin Fitzgerald of JLL represented the seller, Link Logistics, and procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners. Matthew Schoenfeldt, Scott Loving and Lucas Borges of JLL arranged acquisition financing.
