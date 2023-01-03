Read full article on original website
Contestants dish about the new ‘partner-swapping’ twist on ‘The Bachelor’
Two contestants from the upcoming season of The Bachelor have dished about the ‘partner-swapping’ twist on the show. If you’ve been out of the loop, the next season of The Bachelor features three eligible men whom contestants will be vying for. To make things more interesting, the show introduced a ‘partner-swap’, wherein contestants were encouraged to ‘explore’ their chemistry and relationships with all three men, and vice versa.
A recent reality TV winner was “guaranteed” to win
It might come as a shock to some, but reality TV is not real – and one recent contestant knew they would win before they stepped foot on set. According to media personality-come-podcast host Jessica Rowe, a celebrity who recently appeared on an Australian reality TV show only did so because they were guaranteed the win in their contract.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Spooktacular! Netflix officially confirms season two of Wednesday
FYI — only Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4 have achieved the same milestone to date. After fans began to panic as to why the streaming giant was taking so long to renew the hugely popular series, our worries were assuaged when Netflix posted a message to YouTube confirming a new season was coming.
Empire Of The Sun announce Australian tour for February 2023
Yesterday’s news that multi-platinum indie band Empire Of The Sun was added to the Now & Then line-up came as welcome news for Victorian fans. However, NSW and QLD fans were left disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to watch the band in action. Fortunately, Empire Of The...
Nick Cave plans to release a new record with the Bad Seeds this year
Nick Cave is working on a new album that he’s planning to bring out with the Bad Seeds this year. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing,” Cave wrote in his most recent post on The Red Hand Files.
Roxy Jacenko is being slammed for her daughter’s expensive skincare list
SAS Australia star Roxy Jacenko is being slammed for her 11-year-old daughter’s elaborate skincare routine. SAS Australia star Roxy Jacenko is being slammed for her 11-year-old daughter’s elaborate skincare routine. Earlier this week, Jacenko shared a snap of her daughter’s new year wishlist. Titled ‘Mecca Needs,’ the...
Missing rapper Theophilus London has been found safe
A family member has confirmed that missing American rapper Theophilus London has been found safe. London’s cousin Mikhail Noel posted a photo of the rapper on Instagram, and captioned it: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”
Jessie J announces she’s pregnant one year on from suffering a miscarriage
Jessie J has revealed that she’s expecting her first child, one year after suffering a devastating miscarraige. In an emotional photo montage posted to her Instagram, the singer captioned the photos of her growing baby bump: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…. “Please be...
