moneytalksnews.com
7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023
If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
3 Best Times and Reasons To Withdraw From Your IRA
In a world ruled by financial advisors, tapping your IRA early might come with some sort of built-in warning system. Maybe danger signs, flashing red lights or some type of alarm. Or perhaps a...
NBC San Diego
Paid Biweekly? Here Are Your 2 Three-Paycheck Months in 2023 — and How to Plan for Them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Are Down, But It's a ‘Great Time' for a Roth IRA Conversion—Here's Why
Unless you hold some niche investments, the value of your portfolio is likely down at the moment. The S&P 500 has surrendered about 18% over the past 12 months, and the broad bond market hasn't done much better, having lost 13%. But depending on your tax situation and which kinds...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lighting Round: Capital One Is a Tough Stock to Own Going Into a Slowdown
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Capital One Financial Corp: "It will get through this, but it's always been a tough stock to own going into a slowdown." Rivian...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
CNET
Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know
Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
AOL Corp
2023 Social Security: 6 numbers you need to know
If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why. Important:. Keep in mind that every Social Security rule...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
CNBC
Average Social Security retirement benefit fell short by 46% in 2022. Here are the costs that went up the most
High inflation outpaced a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment this year. Here's the prices that rose the fastest for households ages 65 and up. Amid record high inflation, stretching Social Security benefit checks became more difficult in 2022. Even as a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment went into effect in January, the...
moneytalksnews.com
Claiming Social Security Early May Be Best in a Down Market
What happens if your investments are down just as you’re heading into retirement? The nest egg you’ve been building for decades could have taken a major hit, and pulling it out now locks in that loss. The advice to delay taking Social Security as long as possible can...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
How Dividend Growth Investing Works
Dividend growth (DG) investing is a strategy for profiting in the stock market. It’s a business model for running your personal investing. In constructing and managing your portfolio, DG investing focuses primarily on reliably getting ever-increasing income from your stocks rather than on stock prices and capital gains. The...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says More Tech Layoffs Are Coming After Salesforce Cuts 10% of Its Headcount
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that the tech industry will likely see more layoffs due to continuing macroeconomic headwinds. His comments come after Salesforce said Wednesday that it is slashing 10% of its staff and curtailing office space. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that the tech...
NBC San Diego
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Lender Genesis Trading Lays Off 30% of Workforce
Genesis Trading, a crypto lender, will eliminate 60 positions, or 30% of its workforce, as it attempts to economize and stave off a bankruptcy filing. Genesis was hit hard by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a major client, freezing redemptions shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022.
NBC San Diego
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points After Strong Jobs Data Signals Fed Likely to Stay in Hiking Mode
Stocks fell Thursday after jobs data showed the labor market is still strong amid the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to tame inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 370 points, or 1.12%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.05% and 1.06%, respectively, led by shares of Tesla, down more than 3%.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Says It Will Cut Over 18,000 Jobs, More Than Initially Planned
Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
