Read full article on original website
Related
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
htrends.com
How Travel Companies Can Best Prepare for Future Shocks
Global futurist Rohit Talwar speaks candidly about the risks he sees threatening the travel industry – things such as global economic volatility, rising energy costs, climate change and the impact of automation on work. But he also takes a decidedly optimistic view: “The future is not already written,” he...
htrends.com
The State of the American Traveler January - Americans Top Travel Predictions for the New Year
Wariness about the travel industry can be seen in American travelers’ predictions about what will happen in 2023. Yet they remain very excited about their travels ahead - from capitalizing on dream trips to enjoying more authentic experiences. High Travel Prices Costly to Travel Morale. For the last several...
htrends.com
U.S. Restaurant Operators End 2022 With Mixed Outlook
Challenges out of their hands – such as food costs and supply chain shortages – negatively impacting operations according to survey. 2022 was a year of uncontrollable pressures for restaurant operators: rising inflation forced supply costs up, made borrowing capital more difficult, and forced them to raise menu prices. According to the latest National Restaurant Association Business Conditions survey, the trifecta of higher food costs, labor costs and energy/utility costs are now a significant challenge for a majority of operations.
What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
Officials have warned in recent weeks that the strain is highly transmissible, can more easily evade the immunity offered by vaccines or prior infections than past variants — and is likely to drive cases up around the country.
Comments / 0