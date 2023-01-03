ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
htrends.com

How Travel Companies Can Best Prepare for Future Shocks

Global futurist Rohit Talwar speaks candidly about the risks he sees threatening the travel industry – things such as global economic volatility, rising energy costs, climate change and the impact of automation on work. But he also takes a decidedly optimistic view: “The future is not already written,” he...
htrends.com

U.S. Restaurant Operators End 2022 With Mixed Outlook

Challenges out of their hands – such as food costs and supply chain shortages – negatively impacting operations according to survey. 2022 was a year of uncontrollable pressures for restaurant operators: rising inflation forced supply costs up, made borrowing capital more difficult, and forced them to raise menu prices. According to the latest National Restaurant Association Business Conditions survey, the trifecta of higher food costs, labor costs and energy/utility costs are now a significant challenge for a majority of operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy