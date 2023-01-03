ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
The Associated Press

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Axios

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia era begins with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced on Tuesday by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which signed him to a contract through 2024-25 reportedly worth as much as $90 million annually. The big picture: The shocking transfer is already fueling the debate about Saudi Arabia using "sportswashing" to distract from its poor human rights record and boost its image internationally, per AP.
Leader Telegram

A club-by-club look at Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career

A club-by-club look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s career ahead of the start of the Portugal superstar's time in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr: SPORTING (2002-03) At the age of 12, Ronaldo left the island of Madeira and headed to Lisbon for a trial at Sporting. He joined the club’s academy and by age 16 was training with the first team. Ronaldo, a skinny, skillful winger, made his senior debut at 17...
kalkinemedia.com

Lazio's 'Curva Nord' closed after racist abuse of Umtiti, Banda

Lazio's "Curva Nord" terrace will be closed for one match after racist chants at a midweek away game left France international Samuel Umtiti in tears, Italian football authorities said Thursday. Umtiti left the pitch as he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans on Wednesday.
kalkinemedia.com

Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy

France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...

