witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation
Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
Road closure planned for State Road 62
Crawford County- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 near St. Croix. Beginning on or around Wednesday, January 11, crews will close State Road 62 between County Road 48 and Wildwood Church Ln. This closure will allow crews to perform a slide correction along the roadway. This closure is expected to last through mid-March, depending on the weather.
