ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
htrends.com

How Travel Companies Can Best Prepare for Future Shocks

Global futurist Rohit Talwar speaks candidly about the risks he sees threatening the travel industry – things such as global economic volatility, rising energy costs, climate change and the impact of automation on work. But he also takes a decidedly optimistic view: “The future is not already written,” he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy