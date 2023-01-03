Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
htrends.com
How Travel Companies Can Best Prepare for Future Shocks
Global futurist Rohit Talwar speaks candidly about the risks he sees threatening the travel industry – things such as global economic volatility, rising energy costs, climate change and the impact of automation on work. But he also takes a decidedly optimistic view: “The future is not already written,” he...
The Weather Channel
10 Metro Stations in Mumbai Bag Indian Green Building Council's Platinum Ranking For Sustainability
As many as 10 'green stations' on the 16-km long Mumbai Metro Line 7 operating from Dahisar East-Andheri East have bagged the coveted top ranking of Platinum Rating awarded by the IGBC, a top official of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, said here on Thursday. The elevated stations are Ovaripada,...
htrends.com
The State of the American Traveler January - Americans Top Travel Predictions for the New Year
Wariness about the travel industry can be seen in American travelers’ predictions about what will happen in 2023. Yet they remain very excited about their travels ahead - from capitalizing on dream trips to enjoying more authentic experiences. High Travel Prices Costly to Travel Morale. For the last several...
Comments / 0