TAYLORVILLE — THS senior Myles Clayton drive in on his Spartan opponent. He finished with 3 points in the loss to Marion on Friday, Jan. 6. TAYLORVILLE — The Dolph Stanley court played host to a non-conference matchup between the Marion Spartans and the Taylorville Tornadoes on Friday, Jan. 6. After having just under a full week off, the Tornadoes struggled to contain their opponent who put up 44 in the first half alone. Taylorville dropped the contest by a final score of 69-40.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO