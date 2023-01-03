Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Bids-Forklifts for East Moline Correctional Center, East Moline, IL
The Lake Land College District Number 517 Board of Trustees will receive sealed bids for one or two (Alternative 1 and/or Alternative 2) Forklifts to be located within the East Moline Correctional Center, East Moline, IL. Bids will be received until 1:00 PM Central Standard Time on Tuesday, January 31,...
Breeze-Courier
Kiwanis reviews local efforts for area youth
TAYLORVILLE — The Tay- lorville Kiwanis Club held their monthly business meeting with committee chairs reviewing local efforts for children and youth at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. The ongoing “two for two” Ki- wanis membership drive was reviewed, as was a question- naire...
Breeze-Courier
THS asbestos removal project to start Monday
(TAYLORVILLE) — The Taylorville School District has announced an asbestos removal project on the east wing will being at the high school on Monday, Jan. 9. The project is being performed in conjunction with new construction and remodeling at the school. The asbestos must be removed prior to demolition...
Breeze-Courier
Taylorville can’t keep up with Marion, 69-40
TAYLORVILLE — THS senior Myles Clayton drive in on his Spartan opponent. He finished with 3 points in the loss to Marion on Friday, Jan. 6. TAYLORVILLE — The Dolph Stanley court played host to a non-conference matchup between the Marion Spartans and the Taylorville Tornadoes on Friday, Jan. 6. After having just under a full week off, the Tornadoes struggled to contain their opponent who put up 44 in the first half alone. Taylorville dropped the contest by a final score of 69-40.
