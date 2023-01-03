ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

moneytalksnews.com

7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023

If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
SignalsAZ

One Way to Get a Higher Social Security Payout: Use Your Savings

When Robert Allan meets with clients of his investment management firm to plan their retirement, he begins with their goals and works backward. “The idea is that we want this much income per month and how are we going to get there,” says Allan, managing director of Welon Partners in Montgomery, Alabama. One relatively novel approach he advises: drawing from a 401(k) while delaying claiming Social Security, as the monthly benefit increases the longer people put off taking it.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CNET

Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know

Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
Dividend Strategists

How Dividend Growth Investing Works

Dividend growth (DG) investing is a strategy for profiting in the stock market. It’s a business model for running your personal investing. In constructing and managing your portfolio, DG investing focuses primarily on reliably getting ever-increasing income from your stocks rather than on stock prices and capital gains. The...
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Says More Tech Layoffs Are Coming After Salesforce Cuts 10% of Its Headcount

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that the tech industry will likely see more layoffs due to continuing macroeconomic headwinds. His comments come after Salesforce said Wednesday that it is slashing 10% of its staff and curtailing office space. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that the tech...
NBC New York

Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes

Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
NBC New York

Amazon Says It Will Cut Over 18,000 Jobs, More Than Initially Planned

Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
NBC New York

Fed's Esther George Sees Rates Staying High at Least Into 2024

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. Asked whether her view is that the funds rate should hold above 5% into 2024, George replied, "It is for me." George said she isn't forecasting a recession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC New York

Salesforce Is Cutting 10% of Its Personnel, More Than 7,000 Employees

Salesforce is cutting 10% of its personnel and reducing some office space as part of a restructuring plan. Co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees that customers have been more "measured" in their buying decisions in the challenging macroeconomic environment. The cloud-based software company let go hundreds of employees in November. Salesforce...

