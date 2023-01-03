ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

By Bilal G. Morris
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydK1B_0k21RxaG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzPz7_0k21RxaG00

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

O n Monday night, the Buffalo Bills suited up against the Cincinnati Bengals in what was supposed to be one of the most exciting NFL games of the year.

But tragedy struck late in the first quarter as America witnessed one of the scariest sports moments to hit national television in decades.

24-year-old Damar Hamlin, who is a defensive back for the Bills, stood up after making a routine tackle, then collapsed.

Within moments trainers rushed to his aid as players surrounded their fallen teammate.

What seemed like a possible head injury at first turned even more tragic as Hamlin stopped breathing on the field. He was administered CPR and immediately taken to the hospital.

According to ESPN , Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and his heartbeat was restored on the field.

After his injury players on both teams were visibly shaken, some even crying uncontrollably.

But the league only gave the players five minutes to collect their thoughts, warm up and continue playing.

Players and coaches from both sides then spoke to league officials and apparently convinced the NFL to suspend the remainder of the game.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

But many fans, players, and pundits have criticized the NFL’s handling of the decisions made after Hamlin’s collapse.

According to Time, it took the NFL over an hour to officially suspend the game after Hamlin was taken off the field. It was also apparently not their decision as it’s been reported players and coaches weren’t going to play after Hamiln’s injury.

“[NFL] can say whatever it wants to say about [playing the game]… a group of men locked arms on different sides of a sideline and said no we’re not,” said ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

But Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, told Time the NFL allegedly never planned on resuming play.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be in.”

According to reports, Damar Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

SEE ALSO:

What Is Commotio Cordis? Damar Hamlin’s Injury Diagnosed By Doctors On Social Media

LeBron James Dragged After Cheering For Deshaun Watson, NFL QB Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

The post NFL Criticized For Trying To Continue Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers

The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley. Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Anthem Golf and Country Club plays host to Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic

Super Bowl Champion Jim McMahaon is announcing the debut of the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic at the Anthem Golf and Country Club this February. Presented by Mr. McMahon’s Revenant cannabis brand, Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events, registration will open at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the Anthem Golf and Country Club.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy