Warrensburg, MO

No. 7 Jennies Face Washburn and Emporia State on the Road Thursday and Saturday

Tip-Off No. 7-ranked Central Missouri Jennies basketball (11-0, 7-0 MIAA) is scheduled to travel to Topeka, Kan., for a MIAA contest against the Washburn Ichabods (6-5, 2-3 MIAA) Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:30 p.m. inside Lee Arena before trekking to Emporia, Kan., for a 1:30 p.m. conference tussle at Emporia State (9-4, 4-3 MIAA) Saturday, Jan. 7, inside White Auditorium.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE

