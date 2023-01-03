Read full article on original website
No. 7 Jennies Face Washburn and Emporia State on the Road Thursday and Saturday
Tip-Off No. 7-ranked Central Missouri Jennies basketball (11-0, 7-0 MIAA) is scheduled to travel to Topeka, Kan., for a MIAA contest against the Washburn Ichabods (6-5, 2-3 MIAA) Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:30 p.m. inside Lee Arena before trekking to Emporia, Kan., for a 1:30 p.m. conference tussle at Emporia State (9-4, 4-3 MIAA) Saturday, Jan. 7, inside White Auditorium.
No. 11 Jennies Basketball Grinds Out 55-50 Win Over Nebraska Kearney Monday
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Brooke Littrell and Olivia Nelson each scored 13 points as the No. 11-ranked Central Missouri Jennies basketball team grinded out a 55-50 victory over the Nebraska Kearney Lopers Monday, Jan. 2, inside the UCM Multipurpose Building. The Jennies (11-0, 7-0 MIAA) are scheduled to travel to...
Littrell Earns Back-to-Back MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week Honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After averaging a double-double and leading No. 7-ranked Central Missouri Jennies basketball to three victories during the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, redshirt sophomore Brooke Littrell was voted the MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday, Jan. 3.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
