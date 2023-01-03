Read full article on original website
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013CJ CoombsHolt County, MO
The historic and stunning Atchison County Memorial Building was built in 1919CJ CoombsRock Port, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
Red Oak Man arrested for Third Time in One Week
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following his third arrest in the same week in Montgomery County. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday for two Page County Warrants, Violation of Probation on original charges of 3rd – Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additionally, Linfor took off running, leading Deputies on a short foot pursuit. Officers caught him in the 500 block of Grimes and charged him with Interference with Official Acts. Deputies transported Linfor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $4,300.00 bond.
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested 30-year-old Michael David Sinnott of Red Oak early this morning in the 600 block of Carter Drive for Domestic Abuse Assault (impeding airflow). Officers transported Sinnott to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
One arrested on warrant in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard
PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris, of Glenwood, on December 30th for Eluding. Morris posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst, of Glenwood, on January 1st for OWI 1st and Child Endangerment. Konfrst posted the $3,000 cash or surety bond.
