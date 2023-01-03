ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarkio, MO

KSNT News

Two killed in northeast Kansas crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
SABETHA, KS
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested for Third Time in One Week

(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following his third arrest in the same week in Montgomery County. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday for two Page County Warrants, Violation of Probation on original charges of 3rd – Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additionally, Linfor took off running, leading Deputies on a short foot pursuit. Officers caught him in the 500 block of Grimes and charged him with Interference with Official Acts. Deputies transported Linfor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $4,300.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested 30-year-old Michael David Sinnott of Red Oak early this morning in the 600 block of Carter Drive for Domestic Abuse Assault (impeding airflow). Officers transported Sinnott to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

One arrested on warrant in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- One person was arrested in Red Oak Wednesday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 41-year-old Troy S. Williams was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $1000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard

PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
TABLE ROCK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris, of Glenwood, on December 30th for Eluding. Morris posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst, of Glenwood, on January 1st for OWI 1st and Child Endangerment. Konfrst posted the $3,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA

