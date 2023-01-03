(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following his third arrest in the same week in Montgomery County. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday for two Page County Warrants, Violation of Probation on original charges of 3rd – Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additionally, Linfor took off running, leading Deputies on a short foot pursuit. Officers caught him in the 500 block of Grimes and charged him with Interference with Official Acts. Deputies transported Linfor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $4,300.00 bond.

RED OAK, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO