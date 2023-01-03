Read full article on original website
Sunday Drive: Ford Bronco Raptor – What’s old is new again!
Christmas came early for us in 2022 when a Ford Bronco arrived on Dec. 14. It was our first time with one here in Utah and, even more importantly, it came in the form of the very hard-to-find “Raptor.” With the introduction of the Bronco, Ford has conjured up all kinds of past memories and feelings for us of being teenagers and spending time in the foothills with our friends.
Utah road fatalities down slightly in 2022; pedestrian deaths increased
The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol jointly released their road fatality numbers for 2022 on Thursday, showing an increase in pedestrian and small children deaths with decreases across almost all other statistical categories. The total information, while preliminary, includes data collected from across the state to show...
10 ice fishing tournaments and events happening in Utah this winter
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
Guest opinion: How do Utah’s occupational licensing laws stack up against the rest of the country?
In Utah and across the country, chances are you need the government’s permission to work in the occupation of your dreams. Government permission slips, or occupational licenses, grant people the ability to call themselves and perform work in various occupations. Obtaining an occupational license can be extremely beneficial to...
Intermountain Healthcare nurses, volunteers bring holiday cheer to babies and children in the hospital
The holidays are a special time of year, and for some parents, they get an extra special gift of having a baby. Whether a newborn baby is in the hospital briefly and goes home with mom, or has a longer stay in a neonatal ICU, many Intermountain Healthcare nurses help bring holiday cheer to families during their baby’s hospital stay.
Red Cross calling for Utah blood donations after winter storms cancel drives
Heavy winter snow and ice storms have found many people throughout the country in dire circumstances. The inclement weather has disrupted blood donations and that has left the Red Cross wanting. The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to donate to help ensure patients across the county have...
COVID-19 turmoil in public schools powers Utah private education ‘scholarship’ pitch
SALT LAKE CITY — Under a proposal coming to the 2023 Utah Legislature, the state would hire a contractor to manage an education “scholarship” program to funnel public funds to parent applicants for home schooling, charter schools, tutoring and related purposes. It’s an updated twist in an...
Charen: Greg Abbott – Scrooge
On Christmas eve in Washington, D.C., the temperature plunged to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest on record. In our neighborhood, people were admonishing their neighbors for leaving dogs outside too long. “It’s friggin’ 15 degrees!”. And yet, the governor of Texas nonetheless decided to dump another 130...
