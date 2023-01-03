Ordinarily confident in the classroom, Bryan Kohberger seemed to have no problem sharing his opinion as he and his graduate school peers discussed the ins and outs of the criminal mind. No problem, that is, except when one particular grisly topic was brought up: the recent slayings of four undergraduates at a school just a few miles away.Then, Kohberger fell “completely silent,” one master’s student told the Idaho Statesman.Kohberger, 28, was pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University. A passionate student fascinated by his studies, he navigated academic spaces with ease, unafraid of challenging his classmates as they...

IDAHO STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO