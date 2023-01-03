ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
IOWA STATE
Parker: For teachers unions, parents and children come last

Schools in the Rochester school district in Michigan include in their curriculum a course called “History of Ethnic and Gender Studies.”. If my child were attending school there, I would wonder why this is in the curriculum as part of K-12 education and what is taught. One mother, Carol...
ROCHESTER, MI
New York Post

A tale of two fights: Damar Hamlin shows the best of us, Congress not so much

In the news business, reporters track stories independently and don’t generally see common ground, except in retrospect. The two big stories over the past week were the battle for the US House of Representatives speakership and the sudden cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals NFL game of Buffalo safety 24-year-old Damar Hamlin. I spent the week covering the latter story, not the former, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy battled for political survival while Hamlin fought for physical survival. In fact, it wasn’t until Hamlin defied expectations, woke up while still on a ventilator in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ICU and wrote...
TheDailyBeast

Classmates: Normally Chatty Kohberger ‘Completely Silent’ on Idaho Student Murders

Ordinarily confident in the classroom, Bryan Kohberger seemed to have no problem sharing his opinion as he and his graduate school peers discussed the ins and outs of the criminal mind. No problem, that is, except when one particular grisly topic was brought up: the recent slayings of four undergraduates at a school just a few miles away.Then, Kohberger fell “completely silent,” one master’s student told the Idaho Statesman.Kohberger, 28, was pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University. A passionate student fascinated by his studies, he navigated academic spaces with ease, unafraid of challenging his classmates as they...
IDAHO STATE
