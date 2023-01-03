Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Parker: For teachers unions, parents and children come last
Schools in the Rochester school district in Michigan include in their curriculum a course called “History of Ethnic and Gender Studies.”. If my child were attending school there, I would wonder why this is in the curriculum as part of K-12 education and what is taught. One mother, Carol...
NH legislation targets transgender health care
In 11 states, Republicans have introduced bills for the new legislative session seeking to restrict trans health care access.
A tale of two fights: Damar Hamlin shows the best of us, Congress not so much
In the news business, reporters track stories independently and don’t generally see common ground, except in retrospect. The two big stories over the past week were the battle for the US House of Representatives speakership and the sudden cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals NFL game of Buffalo safety 24-year-old Damar Hamlin. I spent the week covering the latter story, not the former, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy battled for political survival while Hamlin fought for physical survival. In fact, it wasn’t until Hamlin defied expectations, woke up while still on a ventilator in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ICU and wrote...
Newsom asks Biden for emergency declaration after extreme storms batter California
Flooding has killed 12 Californians this year, and more storms are on the way.
Classmates: Normally Chatty Kohberger ‘Completely Silent’ on Idaho Student Murders
Ordinarily confident in the classroom, Bryan Kohberger seemed to have no problem sharing his opinion as he and his graduate school peers discussed the ins and outs of the criminal mind. No problem, that is, except when one particular grisly topic was brought up: the recent slayings of four undergraduates at a school just a few miles away.Then, Kohberger fell “completely silent,” one master’s student told the Idaho Statesman.Kohberger, 28, was pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University. A passionate student fascinated by his studies, he navigated academic spaces with ease, unafraid of challenging his classmates as they...
