Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle
Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) According to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
WBAL Radio
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me, it’s not how you...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
WBAL Radio
Jan. 6 'serious attack' on democracy, Capitol Police better prepared: Chief
Two years after the attack Jan. 6 attack, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Friday called the events that transpired that day a "serious attack on our democracy." "It was one of the worst days in the history of our country, in my opinion," Chief Manger told ABC News' Diane Macedo on ABC News Live. "And I don't look at it through a political lens. I look at it as you know, we had a protest. we had a demonstration. and then we had folks attack the Capitol and it doesn't matter what their reasoning was."
Newsom asks Biden for emergency declaration after extreme storms batter California
Flooding has killed 12 Californians this year, and more storms are on the way.
WBAL Radio
'It broke me': Capitol officer describes recurring trauma of Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- Two years after the Jan. 6 attack, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn says he's still dealing with the emotional scars from that day. Dunn, who struggled to defend the Capitol amid the hours of violence, described how his PTSD flared up this past fall. "That moment in...
Comments / 0