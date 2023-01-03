Two years after the attack Jan. 6 attack, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Friday called the events that transpired that day a "serious attack on our democracy." "It was one of the worst days in the history of our country, in my opinion," Chief Manger told ABC News' Diane Macedo on ABC News Live. "And I don't look at it through a political lens. I look at it as you know, we had a protest. we had a demonstration. and then we had folks attack the Capitol and it doesn't matter what their reasoning was."

