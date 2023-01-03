Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 05:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rankin; Simpson; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rankin, northern Simpson and northwestern Smith Counties through 515 AM CST At 430 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harrisville, or near Star, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mendenhall and Cato around 445 AM CST. Martinville around 455 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Polkville, D`Lo, Braxton and Puckett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

RANKIN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO