Effective: 2023-01-08 05:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hinds; Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HINDS, SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE, SOUTHERN MADISON, NORTHERN RANKIN AND NORTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 539 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in northern Rankin, northwest Scott and southern Leake Counties. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Canton, Flowood, Goshen Springs, Fannin, Pisgah, Gluckstadt, Leesburg, Farmhaven, Annandale, Branch, Ludlow, Forkville, Pocahontas, Tuscola, Walnut Grove and Lena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO