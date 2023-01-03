Google is a technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products. These include online search, cloud computing, software, and hardware. Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were students at Stanford University in California. Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. The company's services include search, maps, Gmail, and YouTube. Google is one of the world's most valuable and well-known brands, and it has become a household name for many people around the world.

