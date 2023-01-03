Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Related
newsnationnow.com
Arrest brings redemption for Idaho police department
(NewsNation) — As the investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students progressed, police were ridiculed for remaining quiet, with some suggesting local authorities might be overwhelmed, underqualified or simply incompetent. The probable cause affidavit released Thursday revealed they knew a lot more, a lot earlier, than...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger denied bail in first court appearance
(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, was denied bail in his first court appearance Thursday. This comes as a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit details how police identified Kohberger through a combination of DNA evidence...
newsnationnow.com
Affidavit: Traffic and cell data helped identify Idaho suspect
(NewsNation) — On Nov. 13 — the morning four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death inside a house in Moscow, Idaho — the suspect’s vehicle, which was later determined to be a white Hyundai Elantra, made three initial passes by the residence and was later seen departing the area “at a high rate of speed,” according to investigators.
newsnationnow.com
Read the full Bryan Kohberger affidavit
(NewsNation) — Police identified Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students, through a combination of DNA evidence at the scene, cell phone records and Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit. The court records...
The impact of 'social media sleuths' on the Idaho student murder investigation
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Idaho murder case is opening up a conversation about the impact of social media on criminal investigations. It makes sense that the Idaho murder case would intrigue a criminology professor like Dr. Michael Jenkins and animate the students in his classes at the University of Scranton.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Ex-marshal explains logistics of extradition
(NewsNation) — The suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students will be extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho within 10 days, but just how will authorities transport him more than 2,500 miles across the country?. While police have not disclosed the exact details of the transport, experts...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho suspect to stay in basement cell in Moscow
(NewsNation) — The Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, where suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger is expected to stay, is in tight quarters, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s department. The jail reportedly only accommodates 42 inmates, and the cells are in the basement of the county courthouse. Kohberger...
newsnationnow.com
Criminal defense lawyer talks suspected Idaho murderer’s case
(NewsNation) — After alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, 28, told the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his making the decision and waived extradition, he is expected to be sent to Idaho within ten days. William Young, a criminal defense attorney in Idaho, joined NewsNation’s...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
q13fox.com
Former homicide detective says Idaho murder suspect wasn't prepared for chaos after killings
Retired Seattle Homicide Detective Cloyd Steiger says the Idaho quadruple murder suspect was not prepared for the chaos that ensued when the attacks occurred. Was this the suspect's first time killing someone? Was he a Ted Bundy in the making? A narcissist? A rookie? Retired Det. Steiger shares his take with FOX 13's David Rose.
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7. And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana St…
KREM
'A significant development' | Pennsylvania police discuss surveillance, arrest of Moscow murder suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After the University of Idaho murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference regarding his arrest and the agency's next steps in the investigation. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa., early...
Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13. Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
newsnationnow.com
Harassment against public officials spiked after Jan. 6 riot
(NewsNation) — The year that followed the riot at the U.S. Capitol was one of increased harassment and threats against federal public officials in the nation’s capital as well as local leaders in cities such as Anchorage, Alaska. “We witnessed our own version of Jan. 6 in Anchorage,...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
newsnationnow.com
Retired NYPD detective on police search of Idaho suspect’s home
(NewsNation) — Retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to analyze the latest details in the Idaho murders case. Titus noted a key element in the police search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home. “I noticed in viewing some of the video that they removed a computer tower. Any kind of computer information is going to be key because it’s possible that the connection was made with the victims through social media,” he noted.
Comments / 0