First Coast News
EPA says state not doing enough to protect Florida's waterways
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida isn't protecting its own waterways or its residents. That’s the message the federal government sent a few weeks ago, blasting state water pollution standards that are three decades old and badly outdated. The federal review was sparked by a group of environmental...
Man pleads guilty to robbing bank to fund Florida movie production, officials say
ORLANDO, Florida — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank because he ran out of money for a movie he was filming in Florida. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Why did the SR-206 bridge cause delays for people this week?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When the State Road 206 Bridge in St. Johns County was shut down to traffic Tuesday afternoon, viewers said they wanted to know more about it. So First Coast News checked into the history of the bridge. Darrell Meade fished from under the State...
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii's most active volcano is erupting again
HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting again. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a public notice that around 4:34 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (9:34 p.m. Eastern) it detected a glow on the Kilauea summit webcam images, which indicates the eruption has resumed.
