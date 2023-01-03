Read full article on original website
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
Autoliv (ALV) Plunges 27% in a Year: Still Safe to Hold?
Shares of auto parts provider Autoliv, Inc. ALV have plunged around 27% over the past year. Supply chain challenges, high commodity and operational costs, an expected decline in vehicle production and unfavorable forex translations have hurt the stock’s run on the bourses over the past year. But we believe that this Stockholm-based supplier of automotive safety systems still holds long-term promise, and that you should retain it in your portfolio for the time being. Autoliv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has a VGM Score of A.
Winnebago (WGO) Tanks 30% in a Year: Is it a Good Entry Point?
Shares of the recreational vehicle (RV) maker Winnebago Industries WGO have plunged 30% over the past year. A number of factors like chip shortage, scarcity of other RV components, supply chain challenges, high commodity and operational costs and declining demand for the company’s products are hurting the stock performance. But does this 30% decline over the past year make for a buying opportunity? Considering the uncertain near-term macro environment, we believe it's better to wait on the sidelines now.
Reasons Why Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock is an Attractive Pick
Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 22.7% compared with the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has a strong operating model, which is helping it...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:. United Therapeutics UTHR: This company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
Here's Why You Should Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now
Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 45.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's increase of 5.5%. The...
Stagflation in 2023? ETF Strategies to Follow
While the markets are abuzz with headlines about a likely recession in 2023, there is high chance that global economy will likely see stagflation this year. This is because inflation has already started showing signs of easing from late 2022 thanks to super-hawkish global central banks. The Fed has led the way by hiking rates massively last year.
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
Why Tesla Stock Dropped Again
The week is ending on a down note for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors Friday, as shares of the electric car superstar slumped for a second straight day -- down 3.5% as of 10:30 a.m. EST. Recent declines in the stock price have owed mainly to problems with the supply chain in China, and weakening demand among car buyers, but today's stock price tumble seems to be on Tesla because it's cutting prices in China. Again.
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP
Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Airline Stock Roundup: GOL Unveils 2023 View, RYAAY Boosts FY23 Outlook
In the past week, European carrier Ryanair Holdings RYAAY lifted its profit after tax view for fiscal 2023 (ending Mar 31, 2023), owing to upbeat traffic in the Christmas season. Latin American carrier, Gol Linhas GOL expects net revenues to be around R$20 billion for 2023, higher than the 2022 expectation of R$15.2 billion.
MRC Global (MRC) Up 24.8% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
MRC Global Inc. MRC appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 24.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.3% increase. MRC Global is benefiting from new home construction activity in its gas utility sector. New energy transition-related projects, project turnaround activity as well as maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) activities are driving the company’s second-largest sector (downstream, industrial and energy transition) DIET sector.
Signet (SIG) Rallies 21.4% in Past Six Months: Here's Why
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG seems a promising pick, thanks to steady growth in its e-commerce business and advancements made with respect to the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, innovation, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are added positives. Shares of this jewelry retailer have appreciated 21.4% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.3% decline. Let’s delve deeper.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP
The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PBP were up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
