Shares of auto parts provider Autoliv, Inc. ALV have plunged around 27% over the past year. Supply chain challenges, high commodity and operational costs, an expected decline in vehicle production and unfavorable forex translations have hurt the stock’s run on the bourses over the past year. But we believe that this Stockholm-based supplier of automotive safety systems still holds long-term promise, and that you should retain it in your portfolio for the time being. Autoliv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has a VGM Score of A.

7 HOURS AGO