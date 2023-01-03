CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.

CRAIG COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO