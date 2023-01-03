Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Drugmakers, advocacy groups ask FDA to clarify expanded access draft guidance
Pharmaceutical companies and research advocacy groups are asking the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clarify some of the provisions of its recently updated expanded access draft guidance. Commenters inquired about the agency setting a response time frame for responding to expanded access waivers, when children qualify for expanded access drugs and expanded access to medical devices.
What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
Officials have warned in recent weeks that the strain is highly transmissible, can more easily evade the immunity offered by vaccines or prior infections than past variants — and is likely to drive cases up around the country.
