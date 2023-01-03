ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drugmakers, advocacy groups ask FDA to clarify expanded access draft guidance

Pharmaceutical companies and research advocacy groups are asking the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to clarify some of the provisions of its recently updated expanded access draft guidance. Commenters inquired about the agency setting a response time frame for responding to expanded access waivers, when children qualify for expanded access drugs and expanded access to medical devices.

