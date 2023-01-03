ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill

President Biden has signed a bill that focuses on finding a backup drinking water supply for D.C.-area residents who largely depend on the Potomac River, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton recently announced. The post Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Amid GOP Division, Biden and McConnell Bask in Bipartisanship Victory in Kentucky

As House Republicans continued their dysfunction and remained divided over who would be the next speaker, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined President Joe Biden in Kentucky to promote the bipartisan infrastructure bill.  While McConnell joining Biden in the senator’s home state on Jan. 4 proved rare, it’s been nearly 100 years since the House […] The post Amid GOP Division, Biden and McConnell Bask in Bipartisanship Victory in Kentucky appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARSHALL: The Price We Pay for Political Cowards

Regardless of your political beliefs, if you genuinely care about the Jan. 6 insurrection and the lasting impact it will have on our nation, you must admire the political sacrifices made by the two Republican lawmakers. The post MARSHALL: The Price We Pay for Political Cowards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand

District education officials, increasingly cognizant of the changing landscape, conducted meetings to determine how they could better meet students’ demands for experiential learning opportunities that expose them to lucrative, tech-based career options. The post EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand appeared first on The Washington Informer.
A tale of two fights: Damar Hamlin shows the best of us, Congress not so much

In the news business, reporters track stories independently and don’t generally see common ground, except in retrospect. The two big stories over the past week were the battle for the US House of Representatives speakership and the sudden cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals NFL game of Buffalo safety 24-year-old Damar Hamlin. I spent the week covering the latter story, not the former, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy battled for political survival while Hamlin fought for physical survival. In fact, it wasn’t until Hamlin defied expectations, woke up while still on a ventilator in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ICU and wrote...
