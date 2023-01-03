Read full article on original website
Related
Norton Lauds Senate Confirmation of Local D.C. Judges
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Friday praised the U.S. Senate for confirming seven judicial nominees to local D.C. courts. The post Norton Lauds Senate Confirmation of Local D.C. Judges appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill
President Biden has signed a bill that focuses on finding a backup drinking water supply for D.C.-area residents who largely depend on the Potomac River, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton recently announced. The post Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Booker, Dove Co. Calls for Passage of CROWN Act
Sen. Cory Booker and the leaders of Dove Corp. have called for the passing of the CROWN Act that would prohibit racial discrimination based on hairstyle. The post Booker, Dove Co. Calls for Passage of CROWN Act appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Ward 8 Post Office Renaming is Official, Norton Says
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Monday that her legislation to rename a U.S. Postal Service facility in Ward 8 has been signed into law. The post Ward 8 Post Office Renaming is Official, Norton Says appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
"Don't threaten us with a good time": Matt Gaetz’s threat to “resign” from Congress badly backfires
Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is vowing to quit...
White House Responds to Migrant Buses Sent to VP Harris’ D.C. Home
The White House has condemned the latest tactic employed by Republican governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who bused migrants across the country to push President Joe Biden toward stricter border policies. The post White House Responds to Migrant Buses Sent to VP Harris’ D.C. Home appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Amid GOP Division, Biden and McConnell Bask in Bipartisanship Victory in Kentucky
As House Republicans continued their dysfunction and remained divided over who would be the next speaker, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined President Joe Biden in Kentucky to promote the bipartisan infrastructure bill. While McConnell joining Biden in the senator’s home state on Jan. 4 proved rare, it’s been nearly 100 years since the House […] The post Amid GOP Division, Biden and McConnell Bask in Bipartisanship Victory in Kentucky appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WARREN: What Must Be Done with White Reconstruction
Unlike 100 years ago, we know what's coming and what we can do to stop such actions. The post WARREN: What Must Be Done with White Reconstruction appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARSHALL: The Price We Pay for Political Cowards
Regardless of your political beliefs, if you genuinely care about the Jan. 6 insurrection and the lasting impact it will have on our nation, you must admire the political sacrifices made by the two Republican lawmakers. The post MARSHALL: The Price We Pay for Political Cowards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand
District education officials, increasingly cognizant of the changing landscape, conducted meetings to determine how they could better meet students’ demands for experiential learning opportunities that expose them to lucrative, tech-based career options. The post EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand appeared first on The Washington Informer.
A tale of two fights: Damar Hamlin shows the best of us, Congress not so much
In the news business, reporters track stories independently and don’t generally see common ground, except in retrospect. The two big stories over the past week were the battle for the US House of Representatives speakership and the sudden cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals NFL game of Buffalo safety 24-year-old Damar Hamlin. I spent the week covering the latter story, not the former, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy battled for political survival while Hamlin fought for physical survival. In fact, it wasn’t until Hamlin defied expectations, woke up while still on a ventilator in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ICU and wrote...
The Washington Informer
Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.https://www.washingtoninformer.com/
Comments / 0