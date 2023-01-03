Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Ruby J Sullivan, 80 of Aberdeen, Mississippi
Ruby J Sullivan, 80 of Aberdeen, MS passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born Monday, June 15, 1942 in Webster County, Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, Mississippi
Roma Elaine Thornton, 79 of Mize, MS passed away from this life Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Boswell Center in Magee, MS. She was born Wednesday, June 16, 1943 in Mize, Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Lane Roland, Jr. Mendenhall, Mississippi
Lane Roland Jr. passed away on January 4, 2023, at Merit Health. He was born to P.L. Roland Sr. and Mattie Lee Tice Roland, on October 27, 1940.
mageenews.com
Mississippi Coaching Legend Jim Carmody Passes Away at Age 89
Rarely has there ever been a football coach to serve at all three major universities in Mississippi. Jim Carmody is the first to do so on two separate occasions.
mageenews.com
Delbert Hosemann Qualifies for Second Term as Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann Qualifies for Second Term as Lieutenant Governor. Jackson, Miss.—From the largest tax cut in Mississippi history to major investments...
mageenews.com
CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING
All CMRLS Libraries will be closed Monday, January 16 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. All digital resources, including reference materials, eBooks, eAudioBooks, eMagazines, and downloadable music are available at www.cmrls.lib.ms.us while libraries are closed. Have a safe and happy holiday.
mageenews.com
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
