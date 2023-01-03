Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Liquor Control Called in When Garage Turned into Possible Illegal Bar
ROSS COUNTY – Ross County sheriff department is now referring ODPS – Ohio Investigative Unit – Liquor Control to a home that has a garage that looks like it was turned into a bar for patrons. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s office, they were called out...
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
sciotopost.com
Man Who Left Recovery House and Stole a Car Found Guilty in Pickaway Common Pleas
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man
CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
sciotopost.com
Update – Fatal Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway county – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on US-23 around 945 pm. According to Pickaway county sheriffs office on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.The Deputy kept driving southbound to the next intersection, Sperry Drive and turned around.
Times Gazette
Greenfield woman sentenced to 36 months in prison
A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison on an amended count of felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor endangering children. Alexis Swisher, 22, was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state that Swisher was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000, with...
sciotopost.com
Another Juvenile Shot in Chillicothe Still Under Investigation
Chillicothe – A 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Neal and Massie ave is still under investigation on what exactly happened according to the Chillicothe Police department. On 1/04/22 police were called to Neal and Massie after a juvenile was shot in the leg. When they arrived...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children
PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
2 arrested for stealing tires from Ohio car lot
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing tires from a car lot in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to Glockner’s at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman “loading up tires.” He said that both of them were arrested, and their […]
wklw.com
Two Killed and Two Injured following Crash in Greenup Co
A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
iheart.com
Four Flown From Scene of Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Along US 50 in Ross Co.
Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
WSAZ
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom. Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
WOWK
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty...
