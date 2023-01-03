ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

WOWK 13 News

7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man

CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Fatal Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway county – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on US-23 around 945 pm. According to Pickaway county sheriffs office on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.The Deputy kept driving southbound to the next intersection, Sperry Drive and turned around.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield woman sentenced to 36 months in prison

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison on an amended count of felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor endangering children. Alexis Swisher, 22, was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state that Swisher was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000, with...
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Juvenile Shot in Chillicothe Still Under Investigation

Chillicothe – A 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Neal and Massie ave is still under investigation on what exactly happened according to the Chillicothe Police department. On 1/04/22 police were called to Neal and Massie after a juvenile was shot in the leg. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children

PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested for stealing tires from Ohio car lot

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing tires from a car lot in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to Glockner’s at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman “loading up tires.” He said that both of them were arrested, and their […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wklw.com

Two Killed and Two Injured following Crash in Greenup Co

A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Four Flown From Scene of Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Along US 50 in Ross Co.

Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom. Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY

