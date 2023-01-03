Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Unveiled In Front Of Saudi Media And Al Nassr Fans At Mrsool Park

His welcome ceremony at Mrsool Park took place in front of 25,000 fans, all desperate to see Ronaldo wear Al Nassr's yellow jersey for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday.

They would eventually get their wish but Ronaldo was initially wearing a grey suit and a blue tie when he arrived at the stadium.

Mrsool Park was full after the club had charged just 15 Saudi Riyals ($4) for entry, with all proceeds going to charity.

Fans were treated to a light show before the main event.

Before it was over, fans were shouting: "Ronaldo, Ronaldo, SIU!"

Those fans were made to wait a little longer as Ronaldo's first stop was to attend a press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at a press conference at Mrsool Park ahead of his grand unveiling in front of Al Nassr fans YouTube/Al Nassr FC

During the press conference, Ronaldo said that he was hoping to make his debut on Thursday against Al-Ta'ee.

On his move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo insisted: "This isn't the end of my career."

After the press conference and before he took to the field, Ronaldo met his new teammates in the locker room.

Ronaldo had only been in Saudi Arabia since Monday when he and his family arrived via private jet .

The 37-year-old then underwent a successful medical on Tuesday morning before his grand unveiling later in the day.

