The City of Newton is using a new tool, CivicClerk, for City Council agendas and packets; as well as board and commission agendas. You can subscribe to receive email notifications of new meetings, agendas and minutes directly in CivicClerk here: https://newtongov.org/civicclerksubscriptions. You will be asked to sign in or create an account – if you already have an account on the City’s website, you should be able sign in with that username and password. Once signed in, you can then choose to subscribe to the notifications for the boards and commissions you want to stay informed about.

NEWTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO