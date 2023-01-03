ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Planning now can make tax season less stressful this year

By Oregon Dept. of Revenue
The World
The World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c51t6_0k20sF0i00

Does the thought of filing your taxes make you break out in a cold sweat? Do you dread tax season every year? Taking a few easy steps in the next few weeks can make preparing your 2022 tax return easier in 2023—and it could just lower your heart rate in the process.

“Most people don’t think about their taxes until it’s time to fill out their returns,” said Revenue’s Megan Denison. “But doing a few simple things in the weeks before tax season can make filling out your return and filing on time less stressful.”

Those things include following the suggestions below, Denison said.

View your account information online

Taxpayers can make sure their information is current at Revenue Online , a secure web service that provides access to your tax account at any time.

Gather and organize your tax records

Organized tax records make preparing a complete and accurate tax return easier and avoid errors. Wait to file until you have your tax records including:

Forms W-2 from your employer(s)Forms 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, interest, dividends, stock transactions, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan, or other non-employee compensationForm 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, W-2 or other income statement if you worked in the gig economyYear-end receipts or statements from charitable contributions, day care providers, mortgage companies, or property taxes

Use a bank account to speed tax refunds with direct deposit

File electronically, choose direct deposit and you will get a refund faster. Information is available at this IRS Web site .

Choose a reputable tax return preparer

Taxpayers should choose a tax return preparer wisely. This is important because taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them. The Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners offers a Licensee Lookup web site . The IRS has a web site with information.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov . You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
CBS Boston

Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions

The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
The Hill

IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023

Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes.  After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
CBS News

Americans could get a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Tax Refund 2023: Why you may receive a smaller amount compared to last year?

A tax refund is a significant silver lining of enduring winter, but if you’re anticipating a large refund in 2023, you should expect to receive less than in past years. Experts and even the IRS warned that tax refund sticker shock may occur early next year for 2022 returns due to the expiration of pandemic benefits that bloated refund checks in 2021.
Business Insider

Standard deduction: 2022 and 2023 amounts, how to claim on IRS tax return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Fox Business

Trump tax returns: Five notable facts

Federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump show a few surprises including in as well as cryptocurrency views, a refund status in the millions and their position on cryptos.
AOL Corp

Should we file taxes jointly or separately? A guide for couples who said 'I do' in 2022

Saying "I do" was the easy part. Now that you're married, try figuring out if it makes sense to file your taxes together or separately. It's the age-old quandary couples face each year because of the benefits and drawbacks that come with each option. A simple coin toss to decide which route to take could end up being more costly or cause you to miss out on hefty tax credits and deductions, leading to a smaller tax refund.
TEXAS STATE
Panhandle Post

IRS hikes rates again for business mileage

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued the 2023 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans,...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

Can You Deduct Tax Preparation Fees?

As the 2022 tax filing season gets underway, there are some looming questions about tax laws and returns on the horizon. See: 30 Ways To Make Tax Season Less ScaryFind: 6 Types of Retirement Income...
AOL Corp

Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

Surging inflation this year smashed retirement savings accounts and left retirees battered by escalating prices from gas and food to monthly rent. The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years, while a last-minute spending deal to avert a government shutdown included a handful of changes to the retirement system next year.
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
572
Followers
976
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy