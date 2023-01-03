Read full article on original website
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
News Now Warsaw
Six Warsaw incumbents among the first to file for re-election
WARSAW – Candidate filing got off to a quick start Wednesday in Warsaw. Six Republican incumbents in Warsaw city government arrived at the Kosciusko County Justice Building as a group to file their intentions for re-election shortly after the filing period began at 8 a.m. Those include Clerk-Treasurer Lynne...
News Now Warsaw
Public meeting on U.S. 30 at Warsaw Library Jan. 12
WARSAW — Consultants will host another meeting for anyone interested in the ongoing environmental study looking at revamping U.S. 30 into a limited-access highway. The meeting will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St. Another meeting in Warsaw is...
WANE-TV
Top Restaurants on Living Local 15
We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
News Now Warsaw
Sheriff Smith announces promotions as officers take oath of office
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced on Friday some staff changes as he begins his new role in law enforcement. Nearly 40 merit officers, including most deputies, took the oath of office early Friday morning in a ceremony presided over by Superior Court 4 Judge Christopher Kehler.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
weaa.org
Baltimore City State's Attorney Takes Action
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's new state's attorney, Ivan Bates, is not wasting any time making changes. He stepped into action moments after taking the oath of office today. Bates says fighting crime and getting illegal guns off the streets are his biggest priorities. He immediately recalled Marilyn Mosby's non-prosecution...
WANE-TV
Community remembers trailblazing drag queen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trailblazer. A force of nature. Giving heart. Wicked sense of humor. All around amazing person. That’s how Branden “Della Licious” Blaettner remembers his friend and mentor Charles “Tula” Miller. Miller, 83, died Monday after a prolonged illness. “It was...
News Now Warsaw
Fulton County man sentenced for hit-and-run
ROCHESTER — A man from Fulton County is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The wreck happened north of Akron, Nov. 5, 2021. Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student, was killed. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt in the wreck.
News Now Warsaw
Three-vehicle accident damages power pole at CR 875W
ATWOOD — A utility pole was snapped as a result of the accident shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of CR 875W and Old Road 30. The extent of injuries — if any — was not immediately known. The accident south of U.S. 30 involved a...
