OHP: Troopers Respond To Nearly 1,800 Reckless Driving Calls Over Holiday Weekend

Reckless driving calls kept troopers busy over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to about 1,800 calls of reckless driving over the holiday weekend.

OHP said some were related to drivers under the influence.

DUI checkpoints OHP set up around the state led to about 40 arrests.

"Those checkpoints were very successful for a lot of different reasons, we had a presence there, so people knew we were out," OHP Trooper Eric Foster said. "That's always a deterrent when people know that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is out in force."

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are still waiting for the final number of arrests made.