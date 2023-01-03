ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA rating slashed to its lowest in 12 years after £175m-a-year Al_Nassr move

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo 's FIFA rating has dropped to its lowest in 12 years after the ex-Manchester United star made his sensational move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old completed his transfer to Al-Nassr on an eye-watering £175million-a-year contract following his tumultuous exit from United in November.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after leaving the club in the wake of his damning and controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

But after his extraordinary move to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to be unveiled to fans on Tuesday , the Portuguese star's FIFA 23 rating has suffered.

Although it has only dropped from 90 to 88, it's a sign of how FIFA currently rate the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star.

In fact, it is the first time since FIFA 11 that Ronaldo's overall rating has dropped below 90.

He cut an isolated figure under United boss Erik ten Hag and then was further snubbed by ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos at the World Cup in Qatar.

When FIFA 23 was first launched, Ronaldo had a rating of 90 - which was already one down from his 91-rating in FIFA 22.

Ronaldo has seen his dribbling and stamina stats take the biggest hits, falling from 84 to 81 and 74 to 70 respectively.

The striker's finishing is down to 91 from 92, his acceleration has fallen to 76 from 78 and his reactions have been altered to 90 from 93.

His long shots, positioning and composure have all dropped marginally but are astonishingly 88, 93 and 94 respectively.

The changes only affect Career Mode so FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) cards will not be affected.

But Ronaldo still remains by far the highest-rated FIFA player in the Saudi Pro League, with the second highest being 76-rated Salem Al Dawsari.

