New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
Why Tesla Stock Dropped Again
The week is ending on a down note for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors Friday, as shares of the electric car superstar slumped for a second straight day -- down 3.5% as of 10:30 a.m. EST. Recent declines in the stock price have owed mainly to problems with the supply chain in China, and weakening demand among car buyers, but today's stock price tumble seems to be on Tesla because it's cutting prices in China. Again.
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
General Motors Stock (NYSE:GM): Top U.S. Carmaker is Dirt Cheap
General Motors (NYSE: GM) sells cars and trucks that are built to last. However, GM stock wasn't as durable as General Motors' vehicles in 2022. Nevertheless, I am bullish on General Motors stock as the company managed to race to the number-one spot in terms of U.S. auto sales despite a slew of macroeconomic challenges.
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Lido DAO, Ethereum Classic, and Solana Popped on Wednesday
Parts of the crypto market sprung to life on Wednesday as blockchain upgrades and increased activity have pushed a number of tokens higher. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) Shanghai upgrade was tentatively set for March 2023, which could give a boost to some staking and utility tokens. In the last 24 hours,...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Autoliv (ALV) Plunges 27% in a Year: Still Safe to Hold?
Shares of auto parts provider Autoliv, Inc. ALV have plunged around 27% over the past year. Supply chain challenges, high commodity and operational costs, an expected decline in vehicle production and unfavorable forex translations have hurt the stock’s run on the bourses over the past year. But we believe that this Stockholm-based supplier of automotive safety systems still holds long-term promise, and that you should retain it in your portfolio for the time being. Autoliv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has a VGM Score of A.
Reasons Why Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock is an Attractive Pick
Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 22.7% compared with the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has a strong operating model, which is helping it...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP
The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PBP were up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
AVUV Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the AVUV ETF (Symbol: AVUV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.85, changing hands as high as $75.75 per share. AVUV shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
USO ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) where we have detected an approximate $194.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 9.9% decrease week over week (from 30,423,603 to 27,423,603). The chart below shows the one year price performance of USO, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
MTCH February 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MTCH options chain for the new February 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
