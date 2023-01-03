ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

County law enforcement report uneventful holiday

By Michael S. Lockett
The Daily World
The Daily World
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w64tT_0k20n6TR00
DUI-related arrests on New Year’s Eve were at roughly typical levels, said members of some of the law enforcement agencies from across Grays Harbor County. (Michael S. Lockett / The Daily World)

Grays Harbor County enjoyed a relatively typical New Year’s Eve as agencies reported a typical number of driving under the influence-related influences.

While county-wide numbers for DUI-related offenses over the weekend aren’t immediately available, responding departments, such as Cosmopolis, Hoquiam and Elma indicated offenses were within expected parameters.

“We did have one DUI arrest,” said Officer Josh Wheeler of the Elma Police Department. “Other than that, it was typical calls.”

“Typical” seems very much the theme of the holiday for the departments contacted.

“It was a regular weekend for us,” said Acting Chief Heath Layman of the Cosmopolis Police Department.

Many departments announced increased deterrent patrols around the holidays in order to discourage driving while intoxicated.

“It seems like we consistently have a couple of DUIs every time,” said Sgt. Christian Slater of the Hoquiam Police Department. “In Hoquiam, we have a lot of people traveling through Hoquiam.”

Many of the DUIs in the county are from people passing through to or from destinations like the coast, Wheeler said, who estimated it might be as many as half of the DUI arrests made.

“It’s kind of all over the place. Some of the DUIs we get or state gets or county gets are local,” Wheeler said. “We get a fair share of people from out-of-county.”

Wheeler also theorized that with more officers on duty, more DUI offenders would likely be stopped on holidays like New Year’s Eve.

Washington State Patrol also reported no DUI arrests in the county on New Year’s Eve, though there was a DUI-related crash the following afternoon, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.

Contact reporter Michael S. Lockett at 757-621-1197 or mlockett@thedailyworld.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
ABERDEEN, WA
KIMA TV

Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
ABERDEEN, WA
waheagle.com

WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day

According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man 'ran over,' killed by 2 cars in Aberdeen hit-and-run

ABERDEEN, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run involving two different cars in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Aberdeen Police say they were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Simpson Ave and N Scammell St at 5:13 p.m. Callers told 911 the victim, a 31-year-old man, had been "completely ran over." Police and fire medics arrived and treated the man, then took him to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he later died.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase

An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
1K+
Followers
44
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

Comments / 0

Community Policy