Get Cozy With Upcoming Dior x Denim Tears Shearling Oblique Mules
Dior Men’s Footwear Designer Thibo Denis teased a peek at the upcoming Dior x Denim Tears shearling oblique mules on Instagram, immediately enticing fans. The textured silhouettes are created in partnership with Tremaine Emory. The fashion creative first shared a glimpse of the footwear design during the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, alongside the B31 model.
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
Bold Is Back Thanks to Viva Magenta—Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year!
The new year is off to a bright and vibrant start when it comes to Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. Described by Pantone as an “animated red that revels in pure joy” the “electrifying, and boundless shade” certainly packs a colorful punch—and we couldn’t love it more. Those drawn to nature-inspired palettes will be pleased to note that while the hue departs from soothing schemes, its origins hail from the natural carmine dye produced by the cochineal beetle. Whether you’re ready to fully embrace Viva Magenta’s bold beauty by giving it a permanent place of prominence in your home’s interiors or prefer more transitory accents, we’ve collected a few of our favorite spaces that capture the latest color craze.
Tips for Styling Wide-Leg Pants and Looking Good While at It
New trends can be tricky to follow without making those awful fashion blunders. Here are some tips on how to wear those new-look wide-leg pants and look good doing It. If you are tired of skinny-leg pants, reach into your closet for those flowing wide-leg pants that look great and feel even better. Comfort with style is a dream, and you can have it all with those wide-leg pants that come in every fabric and variation you could wish for.
