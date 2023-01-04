ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin Is Awake 3 Days After Cardiac Arrest—He’s ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still ‘Critically Ill’

By Sophie Hanson
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Injuries are part and parcel of playing football, but the sports community was left anxiously wondering what happened to Damar Hamlin when the Buffalo Bill’s safety suddenly collapsed after a seemingly routine tackle on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Just nine minutes into the game, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins rammed into Hamlin at full speed, hitting him in the chest area after catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. The 24-year-old Hamlin stood up, appeared to adjust his helmet and took two steps before falling backward; his body appearing limp in a horrifying moment for all tuned into the game.

Hamlin would be down for more than 18 minutes while receiving medical attention on the field—both CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were administered before an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Bills players gathered around their teammate to shield him from public view, though they and their competitors were visibly distressed by what had occurred to their comrade. Here’s what happened to Damar Hamlin and whether he’s OK.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

What happened to Damar Hamlin? The Buffalo Bills defensive player experienced cardiac arrest after his tackle on Higgins, according to an official statement by his team. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the statement said. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Later in the evening, one of Hamlin’s representatives posted an update to Twitter saying his “vitals are back to normal” but he had been intubated while doctors continued to perform tests. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent observed it was of “critical importance” medical professionals were able to restart Hamlin’s heart while he was still on the field.

Miami-based cardiologist Dr. Bernard Ashby tweeted that Hamlin’s injury “resembled commotio cordis—a phenomenon that occurs when a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes cardiac arrest.” Despite the physicality of the NFL, this is an extremely rare occurrence; there are about 30 cases in the US each year in total. Dr. Brian Sutterer explained on his YouTube channel that commotio cordis is so rare “we typically only think we’re going to read about it in textbooks.”

He continued: “Essentially what can happen is when you have a blunt trauma to the chest that occurs at exactly the right time in the cardiac electrical cycle, your heart can be sent into cardiac arrest.” Two things need to occur for arrhythmia and arrest to occur: The hit has to be hard enough and fall within “milliseconds of a time window”. Outside of that 15ish millisecond-second window, you’ll “be fine”, explained Dr. Sutterer but commotio cordis is serious and can be life-threatening.

The National Library of Medicine says some of the earliest reports of commotio cordis “may relate to legends like Dim Mak, an ancient Chinese martial art technique to cause death by a carefully directed blow, christened ‘the touch of death’” and provides inspiration for the “five-point palm exploding heart technique” featured in Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts film Kill Bill .

It took the NFL about an hour after Hamlin collapsed to officially suspend the game, as league executives gathered information from referee Shawn Smith, both team’s coaches and the NFL Players Association. “It was fluid and things were changing by the minute,” Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations told TIME . “It was obvious on the phone that the emotions were extremely high. It was a very volatile situation.” ESPN reported both teams were given a five-minute warmup period to resume playing, but Vincent refuted this notion. “I’m not sure where that came from,” he said. “It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be in.”

NFL Executive Vice President of Communications Jeff Miller added after the postponement: “There’s nothing in consideration right now. Our concern is for the player and his wellbeing. At the appropriate time, I’m sure that we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game,” per Newsweek .

What is Damar Hamlin’s condition now?

Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” several days after he collapsed on the football field, the Buffalo Bills announced on January 5, 2023. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” a statement said. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” Moments prior, teammate and cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted: “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement.”

According to a report filed by USA Today , Hamlin opened his eyes and could grip the hands of those close to him. “Damar has made substantial improvement overnight,” the agency that represents Hamlin, Agency 1 Sports, posted on Twitter. “We are so thankful for all the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and everyone who played a role in this process.”

On the evening of January 3, 2023, his uncle Dorrian Glenn gave an update about Hamlin’s condition on a segment with CNN, saying the safety needed to be resuscitated a second time. “His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN Tuesday night. “They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

Glenn went on to explain that his nephew was still sedated to “give him a better chance” of recovery but there’s still a fair bit of work to do. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Glenn explained. He said his nephew had been “flipped over on his stomach” to help with blood in his lungs. The next step, Glenn said, is to get the 24-year-old breathing on his own.

“I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life,” he added. “It’s just heartbreaking. It was a gut punch.” He continued: “I’m just glad he’s alive and able to fight and trying to get better and recover,” Glenn said.

Hamlin’s rep Jordon Rooney explained that there was no further information other than that Hamlin is fighting. “We don’t have a specific medical update at this time. He’s fighting, he’s pushing through,” Rooney told ET . “He’s working to get better. I think there’s still a lot that’s up in the air that we can’t come out publicly with a statement ’til we know what exactly is going on. It’s honestly a day-by-day thing. We’re just monitoring it each day to see where he’s at.”

Dr. Merije T. Chukumerije, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Beverly Hills, California, told ET that while the chances of survival after performing CPR are fairly low, coming in at only 15 to 20 percent, Hamlin has his age and his overall health are positive factors. “His young age is the best thing he has going for him, ’cause he actually has a better chance of survival because of that,” he said.

“However, his young age did not have anything to do with what happened to him, and in this situation, it’s likely just the bad timing of the impact to his chest, which these players put themselves at risk for each time,” Chukumerije shares, echoing previous expert speculation that commotio cordis—sudden blunt force trauma to the chest that occurs at just the right time during the heart’s beat cycle—was responsible for the NFL star’s collapse.

“This situation, I think from the limited information that we have and watching the video, it looks like the mechanism of arrest in Damar Hamlin was a direct impact to the center of his chest, which unfortunately happened at a perfect time when his heart was trying to relax and that is what lead to the sudden cardiac arrest,” he explained.

Celebrities’ responses to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

Social media was bursting with messages of support for Hamlin and his family. The recently retired defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, J.J. Watt , said on Twitter that after Hamlin’s collapse, the game was “not important.” “Damar Hamlin’s life is important,” Watt said. “Please be ok. Please.”

Robert Griffin III, a former quarterback who played in the NFL for several seasons asked fans not to reshare the video of Hamlin collapsing but instead share images of the Bills team circling around him. “Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family” he tweeted.

Many fans, including Griffin, questioned why it took the organization so long to call the game off. “CANCEL THE GAME ALREADY,” Griffin said in an all-caps post on Twitter. “No one cares about this game at all anymore,” Griffin said in another post. “Praying for Damar Hamlin the man, the son, the brother and the friend. What just happened was traumatic to so many but all that matters right now is that he STAYS WITH US.”

Hamlin’s condition sent ripples throughout the sporting world beyond NFL, too. LA Lakers star LeBron James said following his game the same night against Charlotte’s Hornets that Hamlin’s collapse was “a terrible thing” to witness. “The safety of players in all sports is always the most important,” James said during a postgame press conference . “You never want to see anything like that happen even in the type of competition that they’re playing in.”

After his horrific injury, support for his toy fundraiser skyrocketed. His GoFundMe page, which via The Chasing M’s Foundation, helps positively impact children hit hardest by the COVID pandemic, is still active and has raised more than $3.8 million, significantly more than its $2,500 goal thanks to more than 146,000 donations. “I saw you get hurt on Monday night football. Sending prayers and love to you and your family. May God heal you completely,” one donor wrote. “Buffalo stands with you. You living through this will be our Super Bowl. We love you,” another wrote.

According to the New York Times , Hamlin was a senior at the University of Pittsburgh when he came up with the idea to give back to his hometown. At the time, he was a team captain and the foundation of Pitt’s defense. In December 2020, he set up this fundraiser for a community toy drive six months before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote in the introduction of the GoFundMe page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0k20kMKl00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
msn.com

Fans want the trainer who saved Damar Hamlin's life with CPR in the Football Hall of Fame

An athletic trainer is being called a “hero” for rushing to Damar Hamlin’s aid after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during a game earlier this week. Denny Kellington, assistant athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills, jumped into action immediately after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” on Jan. 2, according to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
StyleCaster

Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It

Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
StyleCaster

Barbara Walters ‘Wished’ She ‘Spent More Time’ With Her Daughter Before She Died—Look Back at Their Relationship

She may have been one of the most famous broadcast journalists in the world, but to Barbara Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline Guber, she was just her mother. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY in 1976 and signed a $5 million, five-year contract with ABC, making her...
MAINE STATE
StyleCaster

Andy Cohen’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For the Real Housewives & if He’s Richer Than Most of Them

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may have wondered about Andy Cohen’s net worth and how much he makes as the host of The Real Housewives, Watch What Happens Live and other shows. Cohen, whose full name is Andrew Joseph Cohen, was born on June 2, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri. His television career started more than three decades ago when he interned at CBS News with Julie Chen. He worked at CBS News for 10 years, serving as a producer for programs like The Early Show, 48 Hours and CBS This Morning, before joining the television network, Trio, in 2000. After...
MISSOURI STATE
StyleCaster

William Is ‘Seething’ & ‘Very Upset’ at Harry’s Claim He Physically Attacked Him in His Book—He ‘Can’t Forgive’ Him

For those who are keeping up with the Royal Family drama over the last couple of months, you might be wondering how did Prince William react to Prince Harry’s Spare? Tensions are already heightened with the release of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, but will what the Duke of Sussex reveals in his new book be the end of his relationship with his brother? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication...
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

How Did Barbara Walters Die? She Had Been in ‘Declining Health For Several Years’

If you watched her everyday on shows like TODAY, The View and 20/20, you may have questions over how Barbara Walters died and what caused her death after a 60-plus-year-long career as one of the world’s famous broadcast journalists. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy